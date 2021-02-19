Halsey provided fans with an update on her recently announced pregnancy. Nearly a month ago, she surprised the world with an Instagram pregnancy reveal, and in a new post, she opened up about what the experience has been like.

The post, shared on Friday, February 19, contained a carousel of recent images, and Halsey took a look back at the month that's been. She acknowledged that she's been thinking a lot about her body, writing, "it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly."

She continued, writing, "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about “womanhood” but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts."

In a comment to her Instagram, she further expanded on her feelings regarding gender, writing, "I thought there would be a lot of expectation or pressure on me to wake up everyday feeling like some “girly-girly fertility goddess”, but instead I wake up and eat when I’m hungry, sleep when I’m tired, and focus on growing a human. And that is all I expect myself to do. Liberating!"

As for how she's spent her recent time, the star revealed that she's been cooking, sleeping, and reading lots of books. Her post captured some of those recent activities, with Halsey sharing a photo of Dippin' Dots, some ramen, and recent outdoor selfies.

This is not the first time that the singer has addressed feelings on gender. For a 2020 interview with The Advocate, Halsey said, "I don't identify as nonbinary or gender-fluid. I don't personally feel like I'm at the point in my life where I'm prepared to identify that way. Will that change? Possibly. I don't know. But I've never felt any reason to change the way that I refer to my gender identity."