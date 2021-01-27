Halsey Announced She's Pregnant With A Casual Photoshoot

The latest celebrity pregnancy is here: Halsey announced that she's expecting her first child.

The singer dropped a handful of photos with her new baby bump, captioning the series "surprise!" along with some event-appropriate emojis like a baby bottle, a rainbow, and of course, a floating baby angel.

Halsey opted for a low-key, earthy photoshoot and posed in front of a silky, hanging sheet, completing the casual vibe with a hippie-approved rainbow crochet bralette and a pair of light wash jeans.

Surprises and congratulations poured in for the 26-year-old mom-to-be across social media. Halsey has not shared further details about her pregnancy, but she did tag screenwriter Alev Aydin on her baby bump.