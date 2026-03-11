Hollywood Loves Microcurrent. I Found Out Why.

Next to vampire facials (yes, injecting your own drawn blood back into your pores) and slathering snail slime across your T-zone, microcurrent is the buzziest beauty treatment currently holding the skincare industrial complex in an electric chokehold. It promises tighter skin, sharper cheekbones, fewer fine lines, the kind of lift that briefly makes you wonder if Skintok might be right about starting Botox before 30. The premise sounds slightly unhinged: tiny electrical currents pulsed into your skin to stimulate facial muscles and boost cellular energy—all with little to no discomfort. It almost sounds too good to be true, so to determine whether it’s legit science or just another well-marketed beauty placebo I looked to the source of all things vain and eternally taut: Hollywood.

Relegated to be forever snatched and youthful, red carpet A-listers have long been microcurrent devotees, oft seeking out the crème de la crème (l’électricité de l’électricité?) at a ritzy Flatiron facility, Tracie Martyn Spa. From Doechii to Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, countless famous faces have passed through its storied halls for last-minute sculpting before taking on the flashes of the red carpet and I, too, a mere Midtown mortal, was about to submit my face to the same celebrity-grade glow-up.

The treatment in question is the spa’s aptly named “Red Carpet Facial,” which, like most things adjacent to Tinseltown, is equal parts science experiment and soft-spoken theater. After being ushered through a series of hushed, white-washed rooms, I was scrubbed with a citrusy cleanser and given a quick round of microdermabrasion—essentially a polite little vacuum for your face. Not painful, just mildly uncanny.

But the main event, the reason VIPs allegedly slip through these doors hours before stepping onto a carpet, is the current.

Soon enough, two metal probes were gliding across my jawline and cheekbones, delivering gentle pulses of microcurrent while a conductive gel kept things moving. The sensation was faintly buzzy, almost like gentle pin pricks. The science, however, is surprisingly straightforward: microcurrent mimics the body’s natural electrical signals, stimulating facial muscles while encouraging cells to produce more ATP, the energy currency that helps skin repair and regenerate. Translation: lifted contours, smoother texture, and a suspiciously well-rested look celebrities insist comes from “just drinking water.”

I felt like a laptop—my face was quite literally plugged in. Every few minutes, sticky probes were repositioned (cheeks, cheekbones, forehead) methodically negotiating with gravity. It was followed by a round of cryo-spoons rubbed along the planes of my face, and then I was passed a mirror to check out the results.

To be fair, my skin did look good. Very good, actually. Lifted. Bouncy. But somewhere between the whispered instructions and the futuristic face zapping, I couldn’t shake the feeling that this was all a bit…much. The machinery. The mystique. And the lingering question of how one might achieve this kind of lift without the price tag that could comfortably fund a weekend in Europe.

When I asked whether they sold any take-home version of the zapping technology I quickly learned to love, the answer was no—which naturally sent me down a post-facial research spiral. Microcurrent, it turns out, isn’t exclusive to posh Flatiron spa chambers. Devices like the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device use the same low-level electrical currents in a handheld device you glide across your face for a few minutes a day. Added to cart and delivered, consider my morning routine revamped.

In theory, microcurrent works like a workout for your face: the gentle zaps stimulate the muscles beneath the skin, helping to tone, lift, and temporarily tighten things up. No, the results aren’t permanent (typically lasting a day or two) but it’s enough to make this feel like the beauty equivalent of steaming a shirt before you go out: not essential, but very nice to have before a big event. And if that means waking up five to 20 minutes earlier in the morning so my cheekbones can operate at their full potential, so be it.

Hollywood, you can keep your red carpets. I’ll just take the cheekbones, thanks.

The NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is available on Amazon.