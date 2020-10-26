Huda Kattan's Huda Beauty is following up its launch of foundation sticks with a brand new eyeshadow palette that's made for serious looks. The Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette will officially arrive on November 1, and this is no ordinary nude palette.

Forget the usual nude hues that often pack your favorite essential palettes, as Huda Beauty is expanding on a collection of sultry shades. The 18-pan palette is a reimagined version of Huda Beauty's previously released New Nude palette, featuring new eyeshadow technology and bold colorings.

Along with eight velvet matte shades, the launch features five metallic shades, and three marble cream shades. For the marble cream colors, Huda Beauty used a new texture formulation, delivering on a creamy, one-swipe shadow that appears reflective when applied.

The newness doesn't end there though, as the Naughty Nude palette also features an innovative pearl gloss hybrid. It's a gloss meets eyeshadow formulation, and the bronze and berry color pearls contained within the coloring make for a gradient application effect. "While nudes are nothing new, I wanted to update the classic colorway to empower beauty fans in a bold, modern way," Kattan said in a press release. "The Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette has 18 shades in innovative textures to help you strip bare to your fiercest and naughtiest self."

In 2018, Huda Beauty released its Nude Palette to universal Internet acclaim. The palette and its versatile coloring choices quickly went viral. However, Kattan felt a need to evolve, and branch out, and sees this palette as means of celebrating self-confidence and fearlessness. “Having self-confidence is not about the reality of how other people see you, but what you choose to see and act upon yourself,” she said in a press release. “This palette allows you to tap into all sides of your personality and represents your naughty side while also celebrating the fearlessness and confidence everyone deserves to feel even in the nude."

Get a closer look at the palette and swatches, below.