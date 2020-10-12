Huda Kattan wants to make the art of foundation application a whole lot easier. The Huda Beauty founder is adding to an already stacked list of products, announcing an extended launch of her brand's #FauxFilter Foundation Stick.

Previously available in a liquid variation, the new and improved #FauxFilter Foundation now comes in a stick variation. Thirty-nine shades are featured in the new collection, which launches on October 21. Sticks will retail for $39, and will be available through Sephora.com and Hudabeauty.com on launch day; Sephora stores will carry the product beginning on November 1.

As beauty buffs all too often know, applying liquid foundation can be a messy process, but as Kattan told NYLON, she wants to change that. "It’s pretty impossible to make a mess," she said of the foundation's mess-free formula. "You just apply the stick foundation directly onto your skin or onto a sponge and buff it out from there. There’s no pouring, dipping or swirling necessary."

When it comes to her preferred application method, Kattan buffs the product in with a beauty sponge or brush. However, application method should be dependent on your preferred coverage. "If you’re pressed for time and want a lighter finish — similar to a BB-cream — you can definitely use your fingers to buff it in. I would suggest buffing the product into the skin using a circular motion for the best results," she said. For those that want more coverage, the formula is buildable, and you should be able to layer on product without a caked up look.

Along with the launch of this stick-shaped foundation, Huda Beauty is also releasing the Water Jelly Hydrating Primer ($33) — to prep the face for application of your favorite foundation — and the Build and Buff Foundation Brush ($33).

After Kattan launched a liquid foundation in 2017, she had started to think of a future stick variation. "I’ve been the queen of full-beat makeup look for so many years, I didn’t know when would be the right time for me to launch a foundation with lighter coverage. We never launch anything that I’m not 100% sold on myself, and now that I finally feel so confident in my own skin, I’m so ready to launch this incredible formula," she said.

She credits her newfound skin confidence to the launch of her Wishful skincare line, and she told NYLON that #FauxFilter stick was partially inspired by her own changes in beauty routine. "With a new sense of confidence in my skin, I started reaching for a lighter coverage foundation for everyday wear," she said. "We ultimately created this foundation because everyone has a different coverage preference. We wanted to provide a lighter option that offers variety for our consumers to choose from."