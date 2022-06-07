In recent years, aura-themed nail art has taken over, with colorful circular designs and funky gradients rising in popularity. Inspired by the look of an aura reading, the trend is a nod to the growing interest in aura readings in general, including aura photography and aura-intuative makeup. However, aura nail art often requires professional technique and a trip to a nail salon specializing in creative nail art design. But now, JINsoon nail care brand has launched a game changer for those wanting to emulate the same the look without the salon price with the launch of their new aura dot nail art stickers.

JINsoon’s newest collection, Pop Dot Art Series, is in collaboration with Korean Artist Hyang Sook Yun. Known for her colorful acrylic paintings, the new collection reflects Yun’s work with super-imposing chroma colors with different shapes and sizes. Alongside the Aura Dots design sticker pack, there are also two other designs that are equally happy, colorful, and perfect for summer nail looks. "I translated Hyank Sook's art into three unique JINsoon Nail Art appliqués: Chroma Dots, represented by eccentric color patterns, Aura Dots, representing concentric inlaid colors, and Smile Dots, representing hopefulness through color," said Jin Soon Choi, Founder of JINsoon and JINsoon Nail Spas, in a press release.

To apply the nail dots, the brand recommends first applying JINsoon Power Coat base coat to clean nails, then applying a polish of your choice—or go natural for a more minimalist look. From there, you can apply your chosen design to your nails and add two coats of a top coat like JINsoon HyperGloss to ensure the stickers are sealed to your nails.

Hyang Sook Yun says she was “fascinated to see how the intensity and saturation of color tones creates new colors in multi-dimensional forms,” about the collection. “The luminescence creates patterns beyond what first meets the eye,” she says. “Hues changed by reflection provide a diffusive aspect.” This also isn’t the first time she’s worked with Jin Soon Choi. In 2018, they also designed a collection alongside a one-of-a-kind artwork for JINsoon’s flagship salon in Tribeca.

The new JINsoon Pop Dot Art Series nail art appliqué is available from today on jinsoon.com for only $12 a sheet.

Get a closer look at the stickers below: