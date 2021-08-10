Welcome to NYLON's Beauty Hit List, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity beauty looks.

While we wait for Lizzo’s upcoming release on Friday, Rumors featuring Cardi B, we’re still admiring her diamond and gold extra long manicure. And it’s not the only beauty look we’ve been eyeing up this week.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity beauty moments, including Bella Hadid’s frosted tips, Joe Jonas’ emo bangs, and more.

Bella Hadid

In a throwback to ‘90s frosted tips (popularized by Brad Pitt), Bella Hadid debuted blonde-dipped tips on a dark blunt bob and baby bangs on the set of a photoshoot.

Joe Jonas

Remember emo Joe Jonas in 2008? He sure does. The musician took to the streets (and TikTok) in a wig reminiscent of Camp Rock. Naturally, the internet lost it.

Blake Lively

Let’s talk about Blake Lively’s pressed flower nails. While attending the world premiere of Husband Ryan Reynolds's new film, Free Guy, the actress showcased a delicate wildflower look created by her go-to nail artist Elle.

Storm Reid

The 18-year-old Euphoria star stole the show at The Suicide Squad premiere with a slick, floor-length braid.

Kylie Jenner

Releasing her birthday collection for Kylie Cosmetics, the beauty mogul leaned into the gold theme with 24 karat hair and makeup.

Selena Gomez

Over-the-top makeup looks aren’t the only way to get attention. Selena Gomez looks naturally stunning with rosy cheeks, structured brows, and a strong cat-eye.

Simone Biles

No one deserves to let their hair down this week more than Simone Biles, and her waist-length braids look incredible.

Iris Law

While out with friends in London, Gen Z beauty favorite Iris Law sported a three-color eyeshadow look that’s inspiring us to mix and match palettes. She topped the look off with gold teeth jewelry in the shape of hearts.

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira showed off a glamour shot with glossy red lip and dark lip liner, a subtle double cat eye, and straight brows. This look has us praying to see Kat on Euphoria ASAP.

Charli XCX

Make sure you have a blowdryer and volumizing mousse at the ready. Charli XCX’s oversize ’60s bouffant is sure to inspire a new fall trend.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham’s purple graphic liner, bronzed face, and pinky-nude lip looks equally playful and effortless.