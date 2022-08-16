Keke Palmer Gets Real About Her Adult Acne On Instagram

While our favorite celebs always seem to appear effortlessly flawless from head-to-toe, Keke Palmer is one we can trust to always keep it real. On her Instagram this week, she put out an open complaint about a concern that has affected everyone at some point or another in their life—acne. If you have ever wished there was a quick fix to acne break outs, well, you’re not alone.

It’s no secret that Keke is candid and outspoken, especially as it relates to beauty standards and how they personally affect her. Back in 2020, the actress took to Instagram sharing her disheartening experience with acne. “My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed”, she says. Since then, Keke still has a bone to pick with the industry which she delivers in a serious, yet still, of course humorous way. While applauding the miraculous work plastic surgeons do to cosmetically enhance any part of the body, she continues questioning how despite what time has passed and how many new innovations in procedures and skin care there have been, “You cannot figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face?!”

Ever relatable Keke expresses all of our frustrations that there is not yet a cure-all or quick fix cosmetic option to alleviate acne? With the awareness that sometimes people with melanated skin are over-looked when it comes to formulating products or developing certain technology and procedures, she even requests there be something available specific to deeper skin tones, too in her caption: “Give us the plastic surgery we’re begging for, and make it possible for black skin as well… I need the dual love”. Those with melanated skin also often have to be more conscious of acne scarring causing hyper pigmentation which can often occur if skin is too over-aggressively treated

Keke however hasn’t let acne stop her show. Recently starring in Jordan Peele’s latest movie, Nope, she looks stunning every public appearance—even in her transparent no-makeup moments, this beauty still shines. Keke continues to use her platform to give encouragement (and entertainment) as a longtime online advocate spreading awareness about poly cystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and its effects, including adult acne. In 2020 she also affirmed her Instagram followers and fans, “To all the people struggling with this, please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f*cking fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME.”