Beauty
Kendall Jenner Has Gone Blonde During Quarantine
She bid farewell to her brunette hair.
Following in the footsteps of other celebs upping their beauty routines during quarantine, Kendall Jenner revealed she dyed her hair a honey shade of blonde. She made the grand unveiling on her Instagram Story, using a blue-eyed filter to pose for a video selfie that had her capturing the hair from every angle.
The video, which was captured and reposted by a fan Instagram account, shows the model with hair that's much lighter than her usual brunette shade. It's not immediately clear when Jenner made the change in color, but a previous April photo had hinted at a golden hue. As Elle reported, an additional image also posted to her Instagram Story around the same time showed a shade that had included highlights.
Jenner hasn't confirmed whether this latest look was a DIY dye job and why she had chosen to go lighter, but her recent Instagram posts had hinted at her fondness for blonde. Nearly a month ago, she asked followers if they remembered her week spent as a blonde, and over the weekend, she shared a Story of her past Halloween costume, which included Jenner donning an extravagant blonde wig. As Jenner noted in her Instagram post, her last time with a lighter shade was only temporary, as made the change for fashion month.
The model now has a shade of blonde that's similar to Kylie Jenner's natural shade, and as Teen Vogue reported, both sisters showed off their current hair, and some dance moves, in a joint appearance for the video release of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's new track "Stuck With U."
Check out Jenner's new color, below.