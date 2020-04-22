The 13 Most Major Celebrity Quarantine Hair Transformations

Social distancing continues on and based on the many recent celebrity hair transformations, it appears that stars, just like us, are doing their best to remain not bored in the house. In lieu of another Netflix watch session, some celebs have turned to transforming their personal style. Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart, and Dua Lipa have all taken on the role of personal stylists over the past few days, and in case you were too busy catching up on Tiger King, here are the 13 best celebrity hair transformations from quarantine you might have missed.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many salons and stylists have temporarily ceased operations. And while the experts have warned against completing a chop without a plan, it's clear that some stars could have a future in the beauty industry. While brave celebrity souls including Bella Hadid and Rosaliá successfully handled their own trim, others, like Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner, are letting their natural hair take center stage.

With calendars virtually empty and Hollywood pressing pause on many of its productions and releases, there's obviously never been a better time to take a beauty risk. And lucky for fans, many in entertainment are doing just that, revealing new dye jobs, shaved heads, and even a wig.

Below, scroll through the major quarantine hair moments you might have missed.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart was photographed with orange ends in this photo from hairstylist Cj Romero. "Who said you can’t be cute in quarantine," Romero wrote.

Dua Lipa

Aided in the dye process by boyfriend Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa shared a peek at her pink hair. For her choice of color, the singer applied pink only to her bangs, which made for a striking two-toned look.

Rosaliá

Rosaliá surprised fans when she debuted a set of DIY bangs.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid also acted as her own hairstylist, sharing a selfie of her bangs. "I cut my bangs," she announced on Instagram Story.

Courtesy of Bella Hadid Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner made the decision to wear her natural hair and nails for the duration of her social distancing. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a number of selfies that featured her natural hair, which is currently short and a shade of honey brown.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande also went the natural route, showing off a two-toned updo compromised of curls.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner appeared to get highlights, Elle reports. The color appeared slightly more pronounced in an outdoor photo shared by Jenner.

Bretman Rock

Bretman Rock has made multiple changes in hair color throughout social distancing. After sharing a silver look with followers, he later posed for a photo that showed a bright pink coloring.

Cody Simpson

Cody Simpson made the choice to shave off his once long hair. As for the stylist he entrusted with the DIY buzz, a video of the process showed Miley Cyrus manning the razor.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus also made news for her choice of quarantine hair. While hosting her Instagram Live talk show, fans noted that her latest hairstyle looked very similar to Joe Exotic's noted mullet.

Vanessa Hudgens

Like other celebs practicing social distancing, Vanessa Hudgens also chose the natural hair route. She snapped this selfie of her voluminous curls.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning took a color cue from her phone case, sharing a selfie of her newly dyed pink hair.

Courtesy of Elle Fanning's Instagram

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff went with an aquamarine shade for her dye.