Bretman Rock Blames Quarantine For Bleaching His Hair

YouTuber and beauty industry wonder Bretman Rock now has silver hair. Rock shared the major makeover with Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 24, sharing that "Ms.Corona made me do it." Prior to the unveiling, Rock posted a number of images and videos from the dying process, including a TikTok that captured the extensive bleaching process required of the change.

According to Rock's Instagram Story, he worked with hair stylist Canyle Nakamura to achieve the color. Nakamuara dubbed the decision a "quarantine hair transformation," writing, "Lastnight i had the honor to do @bretmanrock aka DA BADDEST hair !!! Thank you Bret for giving me the opportunity to penetrate your hair."

The creator of a recent Wet 'n Wild Jungle Collection was definitely feeling the "cute silver moment," as he later shared a number of selfies on his Story. Friends and fans were there to applaud the change, writing, "Golden Girls but make it fashion" and "Im getting a danny phantom vibe especially with some gray contacts."

Rock's "silver smoke" color change is certainly surprising, given that the MUA has rocked black hair for quite some time. Prior to this dye job, he had sported a section of bleached tips in 2017, while some of other past posts have featured a less permanent change, with the MUA wearing wigs. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Rock decides to change up his look again, but Nakamuara has already started asking followers for suggestions on what color to try next on the MUA.

See the icy transition for yourself, below.

Courtesy of Bretman Rock's Instagram