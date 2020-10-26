Lizzo has a new look, and she doesn't think fans are quite ready for this new beauty chapter. On Sunday, October 26, she teamed up with hairstylist Shelby Swain to unveil "red Lizzo."

Chronicling the complete hairstyling process via her Instagram Story, Lizzo shared a video of Swain at work. In the clip, which was also posted to Lizzo's TikTok, Swain started with a brunette, curly wig. She added bright red coloring to much of the curls, and touched up the roots with a shade of black. "Spooky season b*tches!!!! What y’all think?," Lizzo wrote of the TikTok.

In the second video, Lizzo revealed the completed style to fans, coordinating her new hair color with a gloss-filled makeup routine. The finished look featured curly bangs, and voluminous styling. Posing for a video, Lizzo briefly played with her hair, and then turned to show its length, demonstrating how the style ran down her back. "Y’all can’t handle red Lizzo," she captioned the Instagram post.

Lizzo didn't reveal whether her new "spooky season" hair might be part of any upcoming Halloween 2020 plans, but based on her past beauty looks, this likely won't be the last time she tries something new. She had gone with a similar auburn shade in 2017, and a year later, she added cheetah-print fabric to her ponytail, creating a truly unique color choice. Back in July, she surprised fans, posing for a glamorous star-covered shot, which featured the debut of bright green hair.

See the new redheaded Lizzo for yourself, below.