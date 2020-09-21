Khloé Kardashian and Addison Rae are preparing for their most challenging makeup mission yet. Named as the newest Ipsy brand ambassador, Kardashian is celebrating her latest gig with the help of Rae — and some extremely tiny hands.

On Thursday, September 24, Kardashian and Rae will face off in Ipsy's tiny hands “Make-Off” challenge, sure to be one of the most unusual albeit entertaining beauty challenge of the year. Airing at 9 p.m. EST on Ipsy's IGTV account, the pair will beauty battle it out, and viewers watching at home will get to have their say on a possible winner.

Throughout the evening, viewers will get to weigh in with their vote for #TeamKoko or #TeamAddison. One lucky voter will also be chosen to win a year's subscription to Ipsy and a gift card to Good American.

In a teaser trailer of Thursday's contestant, Kardashian and the Item Beauty founder appear with their tiny hands. Not much makeup is actually applied in the clip, but the two certainly seem ready to battle it out, with Kardashian and Rae tackling one another to the floor.

This marks the latest collaboration between Rae and a member of the Kardashian family. The TikTok star has been frequently spotted hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian, and she was most recently chosen to appear in an ad campaign for Kim Kardashian-West's SKIMS brand.