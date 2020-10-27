Kiernan Shipka’s Beauty Evolution, From Childhood Stardom to 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina'

From her days as a child star on AMC's Mad Men to leading the charge in her own Gen Z-focused movies and TV shows — including the beloved series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina — Kiernan Shipka has fully come into her own, both on-and off-screen. Despite growing up with hair and makeup teams, the 20-year-old actor has her own sharp, individual sense of beauty, too.

Click through to see her beauty evolution through the years.