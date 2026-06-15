Petra Collins Is Her Own Muse For Kosas’ Latest Campaign

Normally when you see Petra Collins’ name attached to a campaign, her contributions begin and end behind the camera. But thanks to Kosas, now Collins gets to be the creative director and the muse.

To celebrate Kosas’ latest launch, the Impressionist Multistick, the Canadian artist is giving the new product (a creamy dual lip and cheek product that promises up to 12 hours of wear) the Petra Collins-touch via the beauty brand’s new campaign, The Impressionist. Only this time she’s not just calling the shots — she’s posing for them, too. The imagery is quintessential Collins: cloaked in a layer of hazy nostalgia, each photo conveys femininity, intimacy, and wistfulness in a way that only Collins is capable of achieving. The 33-year-old uses everyday spaces as the backdrop for this campaign (bathrooms, gardens, etc.), and at the forefront of every photo is Collins bidding for connection through tactile applications of makeup and close up snapshots of self-expression.

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“Working with Petra on this campaign was a dream on so many levels,” Sheena Zadeh, founder of Kosas, tells NYLON exclusively. “She really embodies the creative, expressive lifestyle that Kosas is all about, and there’s something so emotionally resonant about the way she captures a feeling through her work. Her imagery feels intimate, instinctive, nostalgic, and alive, which felt perfectly aligned with what we were trying to create with Impressionist.”

“Impressionism is all about capturing a feeling, and no one does that better than Petra,” she continues. “When I was developing the Impressionist Multistick, I became obsessed with the idea of capturing emotion inside of a color, that feeling of a beautiful moment that instantly transports you somewhere. That’s exactly what happens when I look at Petra’s work. The first thing that hits you is the feeling. She creates these intimate, dreamlike worlds you can fall into, and that emotional quality felt deeply aligned with what Impressionist is all about.”

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The Impressionalist Multistick is available now via the Kosas website.