Lauren Conrad Has A Beauty Brand Now

Lauren Conrad — former star of The Hills, turned fashion designer — has become the latest celebrity to announce a beauty line in 2020. Named after its founder, Lauren Conrad Beauty launched with five essential products for your daily beauty routine.

Available online now, Conrad's makeup debut features clean, vegan products, and a lipstick tube that's fully recyclable. As the brand explained in a press release, the brand's five launch items are intended to help you achieve an easy glow, and with a bit of practice, you might even nail Conrad's signature cat eye wing.

Every item in the collection is less than $30, and it all kicks off with an onyx liquid liner. Made of 100 percent recyclable materials, the wing-friendly formula pairs perfectly with the collection's luminous liquid highlighter, which you can apply to the cheeks and cupid's bow. Rounding out the Lauren Conrad line are four shades of lipstick, three shades of lip gloss, and a peony-colored lip and cheek tint.

In a statement, Conrad revealed her makeup line had been a long time coming. “We’ve been working for years to create a line that’s clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, and vegan—and all available at accessible price points without sacrificing quality. I couldn’t be prouder of the results," she said.

