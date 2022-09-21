10 Libra-Inspired Nail Art Ideas For The Most Social Season

Mercury may still be in retrograde (it finally ends on October 2), but we are still entering a social and harmonious new season— Libra season. The sign is known for being balanced and charismatic, looking at the world through a rational lens while also floating effortlessly through social dynamics.

This season is all about balance, meaning self-care days are definitely on the horizon. So, to help you choose your next manicure when you go to the salon and unwind, we’ve rounded up the best nail art inspired by poised Libras.