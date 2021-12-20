Lily James’ Beauty Evolution Includes Many Dramatic Hair Color Changes

Lily James has been showing out on the small and big screens for nearly a decade. She’s been Lady Rose in Downton Abbey, princess Cinderella, an action movie love interest in Baby Driver, and played a young Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, proving she can do it all. James has been able to get completely enveloped in her roles, which often involved changing her hair color dramatically — and more than once in a single year. While she’s perhaps best known for embodying iconic blondes, she looks equally great in all shades of brunette.

Her next act of transformation will be into Pamela Anderson in the forthcoming Pam & Tommy series on Hulu. But first, see Lily James’ own best hair and makeup looks throughout the years.