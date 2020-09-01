Lizzo Joined In On TikTok’s “Euphoria” Makeup Trend And Held Nothing Back

Coronavirus has caused a bit of a delay on the much-anticipated return of Euphoria , but fans of the series, including Lizzo, are keeping the spirit of the show's signature beauty routines alive. For her participation in the recent TikTok Euphoria makeup challenge, Lizzo went above and beyond, turning a photoshoot into an unofficial audition for the show.

Writing that her Instagram photos, and an accompanying video, were the result of "when tt trends meet ig," Lizzo shared her take on Euphoria beauty. Posing on a bed, that was lit only by purple neon light, Lizzo wore a dress that she coordinated with a bright, shimmering beauty routine.

Her Euphoria glam, which was created by celebrity makeup artist, Alexx Mayo, included the use of a lip product from Lottie London, a popular makeup brand from across the pond. Currently available at Ulta.com, the line is also set to debut on the Urban Outfitters website. Although Mayo used a Lottie London lip product that hasn't yet reached the states, the brand noted in a press release that you can achieve Lizzo's look with Lottie's Lip Foil ($6).

When it came to Lizzo's eye makeup, Mayo revealed on Instagram that multiple ColourPop palettes were used, including the Blue Moon palette ($12) and the Lilac You A Lot palette ($12). Completing the eye, Mayo added ColourPop's Trippin On Skies Glitter Gel ($8), Starlit Glitter in the hue 111 from Makeup Revolution ($20), and crystals from Get Stoned.

The photos, which Lizzo said were her "official audition for Euphoria," haven't yet resulted in any casting news for the star, but Zendaya has given her seal of approval, leaving a heart-eyed emoji on one photo. Fans have also joined the call, writing, "Petition for Lizzo to be in Euphoria Season 2 plsss" and "Well now they better put u in the show."

Admire Lizzo's take on Euphoria-inspired beauty, below.