MAC Cosmetics Addressed Backlash To Its Sims 4 Palette

MAC Cosmetics has responded after customers raised issue with the recent release of a Sims 4 eyeshadow palette. Debuting on January 4, the palette was tied to an in-game collaboration between The Sims 4 and MAC Cosmetics, which allows players to create looks for their Sims using MAC makeup. However, after the palette was released, Sims fans took issue with the chosen colors and the fact that the palette, which is currently no longer available, was a previous MAC release.

As some makeup-focused social media accounts had noted, and as a description for the palette read, the collection of shadows was the Solar Glow Times Nine palette. The Sims-focused rebrand was a US only release, and as of Wednesday, January 6, the palette is no longer available.

In a January 5 statement to NYLON, MAC Cosmetics confirmed that the palette was a previous release, saying, "Typically when we collaborate with someone they are driving what shades and textures we’re using but given the broad, diverse community of Sims fans, we wanted something that would appeal to everyone – whether they are makeup beginners or total experts. Therefore, we went back to the vaults and picked a universal fan-favorite palette with some of our best-selling shades that easily allows you to go from natural to glam in one swipe. This versatile collector’s item is just one tool for fans to create a fun interactive environment that allows them to be their true authentic self."

When the palette was announced on Monday, some on social media had reacted unfavorably, tweeting, "What's funny is it's just the box the pallete [sic] comes in with the sims logo on it yall reselling an old pallete and calling it a collab. Wheres the integrity" and "The Sims x Mac palette is so sad. The palette itself is lacking any Sims branding. The name of the shadows don't reference The Sims 4 at all." Over on Instagram, one user applauded the palette, but reacted unfavorably to The Sims branding, saying "This is a gorgeous neutral palette but really misses the mark on the Sims brand... nothing about this feels Sims inspired." In a YouTube review, ItsmeTroi pointed out that the colors were "muted" and "neutral," and that game comes with a lot more color.

MAC Director of Makeup Artistry Romero Jennings, had told NYLON more about the specific colors selected, saying, "MAC and The Sims have similar values since we create for all skin tones. These shades are flattering in person and online. During New York quarantine, I realized that color and highlight are important when creating a flattering, virtual makeup. This palette has both, and is easy to use."