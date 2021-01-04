Beauty has never been more integral to the world of gaming. Virtual life and reality continue to intersect, as popular franchise titles like The Sims 4 and Animal Crossing have made it possible enhance your simulated gaming experiences with updates that included new skin tones, makeup, and appearance options. After a previous in-game collaboration between The Sims 4 and M.A.C. Cosmetics, the two are teaming up again, giving players a chance to live out their Sims beauty fantasies with a brand new eyeshadow palette.

Dubbed the Eye Shadow x9 Palette, M•A•C Starring The Sims, the nine-pan release, out today, features a collection of universally flattering matte and shimmer shadows. Packaged inside a box that pays tribute to the popular game series, fans of the series will have an opportunity to get as creative with their IRL beauty routines, as they do with their in-game ones. Cool, metallic, and warm-toned hues are featured in the palette, and the formula's buildable nature allows for players to create subtle or bold looks.

In an interview with NYLON, MAC Director of Makeup Artistry Romero Jennings, who developed the in-game looks, touched on the importance of the brands' continued collaboration. "MAC and The Sims have similar values since we create for all skin tones," he noted. "These shades are flattering in person and online. During New York quarantine, I realized that color and highlight are important when creating a flattering, virtual makeup. This palette has both, and is easy to use."

As for creating the perfect Sims-inspired look, Jennings suggested looking to your virtual characters for inspiration. He also suggested using shades to create a smoked eye out, or a soft, defined crease.

Fans of all things beauty and gaming will have to stay tuned to see whether the collaborations continue, but Jennings gave his reasoning for the continued crossover success. "Many gamers stream live and understand the power of the slightest gesture of makeup," he said. "They understand the impact it can make on themselves and their followers. Makeup and video games are the perfect escape to bring your perfect virtual world to the real life. Both definitely enhance our day-to-day lives."

Get a look at the palette that will be joining your real life beauty routine, below.