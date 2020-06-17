Thanks to the one and only M.A.C. Cosmetics, you can now give Bella Goth of the Sims a makeover made for the dance floor. The cosmetics company collaborated with everyone's favorite virtual simulation game, creating a series of exclusive beauty routines that can now be used in Sims 4.

Speaking with Allure, M.A.C. Cosmetics director of makeup artistry Romero Jennings, shared that he took real life inspiration from pop culture, street style, fashion week, social media, and nature to create the virtual beauty routines. "It was so exciting to create designs from scratch with focuses that spanned across natural wearable makeup, desirable trend, bold and vibrant looks, playful exotic designs, looks for the risk-taker, and, of course, iconic, timeless beauty that MAC is known for," he said.

Featured looks created by Jennings are called Iconic Timeless Beauty, which features a red lip inspired by M.A.C.'s iconic Ruby Woo lipstick and a smoky eye, Pop Culture, a look that comes with disco-inspired eyeliner, and Trend, a unique offering with two-toned lipstick and stroke applied eyeshadow.

Players can take advantage of the new offerings while utilizing the game's Create A Sim feature. The 12 looks are compromised of four categories — eyeliner, eye shadow, lips, and cheeks — and the color of each category can be chosen by the Sims's creator. Elements of each look can be mixed and matched, giving players the chance to create their own versions of Jennings's makeup routines.

Using actual M.A.C. products for inspiration, Jennings told Allure that M.A.C. wanted players to feel as if they could continue their makeup artistry skills even after they press save and quit. "We wanted to make it easy for players to develop their Sims look on-screen and then replicate them in real life. The goal is for this to be as fun for you to mix and match as it was for me to create," he said.

See how stylish your Sim can be in the video announcement of the collab, below.