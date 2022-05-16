MGK Wore a $30,000 Diamond Manicure To The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

MGK loves a good nail art moment. From his Edward Scissorhands-like acrylics for last year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards to his chain-linked coordinated manis with fiancé Megan Fox for the launch of his nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, his manicures are always part nail art, part performance. On Sunday, May 15 Machine Gun Kelly walked the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards sporting his most extravagant nail look yet, which included $30,000 worth of diamonds. The final look is not only extremely cool, but is also part of an effort between MGK and jewelry brand Marrow Fine to raise money for charity.

Read on for everything to know about MGK’s Billboard Music Awards diamond manicure.