Makeup Revolution Created A “Nightmare Before Christmas” Makeup Collection

The Halloween season has come with a number of makeup treats, including the newly-released The Nightmare Before Christmas collection from Makeup Revolution. Available online now at Ulta, the collaborative beauty launch comes as other beauty brands prepare for Halloween with the release of collections including a Hocus Pocus line from ColourPop.

All your favorite Nightmare characters receive special makeup homages, with eyeshadow palettes for Sally and Jack, and makeup applications tools in specially-designed packaging. Items retail from $8 to $24, and the collection is limited-edition.

Along with a pearlescent champagne lip gloss named for Jack, and an Oogie Boogie Lip Gloss intended to be used as a metallic topper, the release comes with two highlighters — in peachy pink and a golden bronze — and both will give you a moonlit glow.

At the center of this special release are two themed eyeshadow palettes. The palette named for Sally comes with 36 colors, and all are inspired by the character. Shades include hues of orange, pink, and purple, along with neutrals. Matte and metallic formulas are included in the palette, and an image of Sally is featured on the front of the packaging. For the Jack palette, wearable warm colorings are combined with green, blue, purple, and smokey colors inspired by the Pumpkin King.

Get a peek at the collection, below, and for those looking to add even more beauty goodies to their Nightmare Before Christmas Collection, the film has been featured in past collaborations, including one available at Hot Topic.