2022 Met Gala Beauty Was Gilded Glamour At Its Peak

The first Monday in May has regained its iconic status as Fashion’s biggest night, after 2021 briefly shifted the date of the Met Gala to the second Monday in September. Although there have only been a mere eight months for the celebrities to reset from last year’s festivities, we have every confidence that the head-to-toe looks will be just as, if not more, spectacular than the year before.

The theme of this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s exhibition invites all attendees to aim for the height of opulence. The dress code for this year’s theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, instructs guest to dress in “gilded glamour, white tie”, per Vogue. With metallics, chrome, and jewels trending across hair, makeup and nail trends, we’re excited to see what this means for the beauty looks.

What we don’t expect to see tonight is period-accurate hair and makeup from Gilded Age New York, although the era will be the guiding inspiration for the night. (Visible makeup was considered garish and only worn by stage actors or sex workers at the time.) The first arrivals on the red carpet proved this to be true with Vanessa Hudgens arriving to host in a dramatic updo laden with rhinestone chains, and Emma Chamberlain sporting a brand new ice blond bob and wearing gold and burgundy metallic shadow.

See the best beauty moments from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet below, and keep checking back for more.

Vanessa Hudgens Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Makeup: Tonya Brewer for Pat McGrath Labs; Skin Care: Joanna Vargas; Hair: Danielle Priano for SexyHair

Emma Chamberlain Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan for bareminerals with CeraVe; Hair: Laura Polko for T3 Micro and Aquage

Anna Wintour Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

La La Anthony Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Naoko Scintu for YSL Beauty; Hair: Guido Palau

Isabelle Boemeke Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Moani Lee for Byredo with 111Skin; Hair: Giovanni Delgado for Oribe Hair Care

Tommy Dorfman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Shayna Gold for MAC Cosmetics; Hair Blake Erik

Janicza Bravo Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Melissa King Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blake Lively Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Makeup: Kristofer Buckle for Charlote Tilbury

Janelle Monáe Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Hair: Nikki Nelms for Maui Moisture

Maude Apatow John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan for Armani Beauty with Skinfix; Hair: Peter Lux for Olivia Garden

Amber Valletta Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup and Skincare by Charlotte Tilbury

Anderson .Paak Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Stone John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Rachel Goodwin for Pat McGrath Labs with Monastery Skincare; Hair: Mara Roszak for Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris

Evan Mock Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Same Fine for Armani Beauty

Michelle Yeoh Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alicia Keys John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jung Ho-yeon Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hair: Jenny Cho for Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris

Paloma Elsesser Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Makeup: Elaine Offers for Pat McGrath Labs

Quannah Chasinghorse Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Carolina Dali for Westman Atelier; Hair: Naeemah LaFond for amika

Venus Williams Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Makeup: Karina Milan for Burt’s Bees; Hair: Nikki Nelms for Maui Moisture

Teyana Taylor Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Adam Burrell for Lancôme; Hair: Davontae Washington for UNITE Hair

Hailey Bieber Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Moss Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Sofia Tilbury for Charlotte Tilbury; Hair: Bob Recine for Authentic Beauty Concept

Nicola Coughlan Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Makeup: Neil Young for Pat McGrath Labs; Hair: Halley Brisker for Moroccanoil

Naomi Campbell Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs

Megan Thee Stallion Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Lauren Child for Revlon

Chloe Bailey Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hair: Glen Coco for Augustinus Bader

Lori Harvey Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Skin Care: Joanna Vargas

Normani Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Maud Laceppe for Armani Beauty

Fredrik Robertson Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Makeup: Jo Baker for Chanel; Hair: Jenny Cho for PHYTO

Lizzo Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Alexx Mayo for Charlotte Tilbury and Dermaflash; Hair: Shelby Swain for ghd and OGX

SZA Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Deanna Paley for Byredo

Kendall Jenner Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Mary Phillips for Kylie Cosmetics; Hair: Jen Atkin

Sydney Sweeney Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Makeup: Melissa Hernandez for Armani Beauty; Hair: Bobby Eliot for ghd and John Frieda Hair

Cara Delevingne Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hair: Mara Roszak for Wella Professionals; Skin Care: Joanna Vargas

Cardi B Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Makeup: Erika LaPearl for Pat McGrath Labs with Kiss Lashes; Hair: Tokyo Stylez for TRESemmé and Dyson

Nicki Minaj Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Makeup: Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs

Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hair: Clayton Hawkins for Dove Hair