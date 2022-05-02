2022 Met Gala Beauty Was Gilded Glamour At Its Peak

The first Monday in May has regained its iconic status as Fashion’s biggest night, after 2021 briefly shifted the date of the Met Gala to the second Monday in September. Although there have only been a mere eight months for the celebrities to reset from last year’s festivities, we have every confidence that the head-to-toe looks will be just as, if not more, spectacular than the year before.
The theme of this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s exhibition invites all attendees to aim for the height of opulence. The dress code for this year’s theme,
In America: An Anthology of Fashion, instructs guest to dress in “gilded glamour, white tie”, per . With metallics, chrome, and jewels trending across hair, makeup and nail trends, we’re excited to see what this means for the beauty looks. Vogue
What we don’t expect to see tonight is period-accurate hair and makeup from Gilded Age New York, although the era will be the guiding inspiration for the night. (Visible makeup was considered garish and
only worn by stage actors or sex workers at the time.) The first arrivals on the red carpet proved this to be true with Vanessa Hudgens arriving to host in a dramatic updo laden with rhinestone chains, and Emma Chamberlain sporting a brand new ice blond bob and wearing gold and burgundy metallic shadow.
See the best beauty moments from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet below, and keep checking back for more.
Vanessa Hudgens Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Makeup: Tonya Brewer for Pat McGrath Labs; Skin Care: Joanna Vargas; Hair: Danielle Priano for SexyHair
Emma Chamberlain Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan for bareminerals with CeraVe; Hair: Laura Polko for T3 Micro and Aquage
Anna Wintour Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images La La Anthony Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia Gerber Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Naoko Scintu for YSL Beauty; Hair: Guido Palau
Isabelle Boemeke Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Moani Lee for Byredo with 111Skin; Hair: Giovanni Delgado for Oribe Hair Care
Tommy Dorfman Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Shayna Gold for MAC Cosmetics; Hair Blake Erik
Janicza Bravo Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Melissa King Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Blake Lively Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Makeup: Kristofer Buckle for Charlote Tilbury
Janelle Monáe Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Hair: Nikki Nelms for Maui Moisture
Maude Apatow John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan for Armani Beauty with Skinfix; Hair: Peter Lux for Olivia Garden
Amber Valletta Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup and Skincare by Charlotte Tilbury
Anderson .Paak Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Stone John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Rachel Goodwin for Pat McGrath Labs with Monastery Skincare; Hair: Mara Roszak for Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris
Evan Mock Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Same Fine for Armani Beauty
Michelle Yeoh Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alicia Keys John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Laura Harrier Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Jung Ho-yeon Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Hair: Jenny Cho for Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris
Paloma Elsesser Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Makeup: Elaine Offers for Pat McGrath Labs
Quannah Chasinghorse Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Carolina Dali for Westman Atelier; Hair: Naeemah LaFond for amika
Venus Williams Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Makeup: Karina Milan for Burt’s Bees; Hair: Nikki Nelms for Maui Moisture
Teyana Taylor Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Winnie Harlow John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Adam Burrell for Lancôme; Hair: Davontae Washington for UNITE Hair
Hailey Bieber Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billie Eilish Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Moss Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Sofia Tilbury for Charlotte Tilbury; Hair: Bob Recine for Authentic Beauty Concept
Nicola Coughlan Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Makeup: Neil Young for Pat McGrath Labs; Hair: Halley Brisker for Moroccanoil
Naomi Campbell Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs
Megan Thee Stallion Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Lauren Child for Revlon
Chloe Bailey Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Phoebe Bridgers Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Hair: Glen Coco for Augustinus Bader
Lori Harvey Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Normani Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Tessa Thompson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Maud Laceppe for Armani Beauty
Fredrik Robertson Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Lucy Boynton ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Makeup: Jo Baker for Chanel; Hair: Jenny Cho for PHYTO
Lizzo Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Alexx Mayo for Charlotte Tilbury and Dermaflash; Hair: Shelby Swain for ghd and OGX
SZA Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Mary Phillips for Kylie Cosmetics; Hair: Jen Atkin
Sydney Sweeney Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images
Makeup: Melissa Hernandez for Armani Beauty; Hair: Bobby Eliot for ghd and John Frieda Hair
Cara Delevingne Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hair: Mara Roszak for Wella Professionals; Skin Care: Joanna Vargas
Cardi B Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Makeup: Erika LaPearl for Pat McGrath Labs with Kiss Lashes; Hair: Tokyo Stylez for TRESemmé and Dyson
Nicki Minaj Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs
Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hair: Clayton Hawkins for Dove Hair
Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Makeup: Mario Dedivanovic for Augustinus Bader