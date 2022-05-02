Sam Neibart
2022 Met Gala Beauty Was Gilded Glamour At Its Peak

The best beauty moments from the 2022 Met Gala.

The first Monday in May has regained its iconic status as Fashion’s biggest night, after 2021 briefly shifted the date of the Met Gala to the second Monday in September. Although there have only been a mere eight months for the celebrities to reset from last year’s festivities, we have every confidence that the head-to-toe looks will be just as, if not more, spectacular than the year before.

The theme of this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s exhibition invites all attendees to aim for the height of opulence. The dress code for this year’s theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, instructs guest to dress in “gilded glamour, white tie”, per Vogue. With metallics, chrome, and jewels trending across hair, makeup and nail trends, we’re excited to see what this means for the beauty looks.

What we don’t expect to see tonight is period-accurate hair and makeup from Gilded Age New York, although the era will be the guiding inspiration for the night. (Visible makeup was considered garish and only worn by stage actors or sex workers at the time.) The first arrivals on the red carpet proved this to be true with Vanessa Hudgens arriving to host in a dramatic updo laden with rhinestone chains, and Emma Chamberlain sporting a brand new ice blond bob and wearing gold and burgundy metallic shadow.

See the best beauty moments from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet below, and keep checking back for more.

Vanessa Hudgens

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Makeup: Tonya Brewer for Pat McGrath Labs; Skin Care: Joanna Vargas; Hair: Danielle Priano for SexyHair

Emma Chamberlain

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan for bareminerals with CeraVe; Hair: Laura Polko for T3 Micro and Aquage

Anna Wintour

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

La La Anthony

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Naoko Scintu for YSL Beauty; Hair: Guido Palau

Isabelle Boemeke

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Moani Lee for Byredo with 111Skin; Hair: Giovanni Delgado for Oribe Hair Care

Tommy Dorfman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Shayna Gold for MAC Cosmetics; Hair Blake Erik

Janicza Bravo

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Melissa King

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blake Lively

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Makeup: Kristofer Buckle for Charlote Tilbury

Janelle Monáe

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Hair: Nikki Nelms for Maui Moisture

Maude Apatow

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Kelsey Deenihan for Armani Beauty with Skinfix; Hair: Peter Lux for Olivia Garden

Amber Valletta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup and Skincare by Charlotte Tilbury

Anderson .Paak

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Stone

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Rachel Goodwin for Pat McGrath Labs with Monastery Skincare; Hair: Mara Roszak for Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris

Evan Mock

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Same Fine for Armani Beauty

Michelle Yeoh

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alicia Keys

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jung Ho-yeon

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hair: Jenny Cho for Hair Rituel by Sisley-Paris

Paloma Elsesser

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Makeup: Elaine Offers for Pat McGrath Labs

Quannah Chasinghorse

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Carolina Dali for Westman Atelier; Hair: Naeemah LaFond for amika

Venus Williams

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Makeup: Karina Milan for Burt’s Bees; Hair: Nikki Nelms for Maui Moisture

Teyana Taylor

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Adam Burrell for Lancôme; Hair: Davontae Washington for UNITE Hair

Hailey Bieber

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Kate Moss

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Sofia Tilbury for Charlotte Tilbury; Hair: Bob Recine for Authentic Beauty Concept

Nicola Coughlan

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Makeup: Neil Young for Pat McGrath Labs; Hair: Halley Brisker for Moroccanoil

Naomi Campbell

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs

Megan Thee Stallion

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Lauren Child for Revlon

Chloe Bailey

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hair: Glen Coco for Augustinus Bader

Lori Harvey

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Skin Care: Joanna Vargas

Normani

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Maud Laceppe for Armani Beauty

Fredrik Robertson

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Makeup: Jo Baker for Chanel; Hair: Jenny Cho for PHYTO

Lizzo

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Alexx Mayo for Charlotte Tilbury and Dermaflash; Hair: Shelby Swain for ghd and OGX

SZA

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Deanna Paley for Byredo

Kendall Jenner

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Mary Phillips for Kylie Cosmetics; Hair: Jen Atkin

Sydney Sweeney

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Makeup: Melissa Hernandez for Armani Beauty; Hair: Bobby Eliot for ghd and John Frieda Hair

Cara Delevingne

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hair: Mara Roszak for Wella Professionals; Skin Care: Joanna Vargas

Cardi B

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Makeup: Erika LaPearl for Pat McGrath Labs with Kiss Lashes; Hair: Tokyo Stylez for TRESemmé and Dyson

Nicki Minaj

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Pat McGrath for Pat McGrath Labs

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hair: Clayton Hawkins for Dove Hair

Kim Kardashian

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Makeup: Mario Dedivanovic for Augustinus Bader