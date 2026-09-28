Pregaming & Perfecting A Natural Glam At The Armani Show With Miku Martineau

Milan Fashion Week and Armani go together like cannolis and ricotta cheese, focaccia and olive oil, and pretty much any other combination of supremely Italian goods you can think of. Though a Canadian herself, Miku Martineau fit right in at the luxury fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2027 presentation on Sept. 27 — and no, it’s not because she had pasta for dinner.

The actress and star of the new Netflix original series Crew Girl attended the show in head-to-toe Armani (or should we say, face-to-foot), thanks to her “glowy natural” glam, which she achieved with products like Armani Beauty’s Dolci Blush and Prisma Glass Lip Gloss. The pregame playlist included a mix of The Marías and classic Japanese pop songs, a fitting combination given her look for the evening was a moody-yet-flirty LBD. Once the ensemble came together, the 22-year-old tossed her beauty must-haves, an Armani chocolate, and a pair of shades into her bag and off to Via Bergognone she went.

Below, Martineau takes us through her pre-show process, and breaks down all the products she used to create her dreamy Italian glam.

“Get ready with me for the Armani Show using the glamorous Armani Beauty”

“Going for a glowy glam today”

“Seriously can’t get enough of this mascara, so chiq”

“Used the luminous silk foundation, felt so light and fresh!”

“Can’t forget to add a glowy lid to make the eyes pop!”

“Onto my favourite beauty product at the moment, I carry the Dolci blush everywhere”

“Kisses for Armani Beauty”

“I’m now ready for the show! Love this look so much.”

Photos courtesy of Armani Beauty and Miku Martineau.