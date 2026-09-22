Happy day 571 of September! Since Labor Day, we’ve partied with the best of them, listened to enough new music to keep us occupied until 2027, and sat front-row with the style stars we know, love, and put on our covers. After a whirlwind New York and pit stop in London, it’s time for the Italians to show us how it’s done in Milan. What is typically a more subdued week with the greats showing up like the Pradas, Guccis, and Fendis, there is some exciting change happening in the great fashion capital.

This season, Glenn Martens will present his final collection as creative director at Diesel, Versace will not show (designer Pieter Mulier will present his first collection at the helm of the brand in 2027), and the Sunnei boys (Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo) will debut their first runway as the new designers at Moschino. Dario Vitale also just landed a major role at Emporio Armani, but we’ll have to wait another season to cash in on that promising announcement. In the meanwhile, expect to see lots of our faves turn up to support Martens and more, plus the usual suspects at Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, and Marni. Tune in all week to see our favorite front-row fashion that deserves a second look.

Molly Gordon at Prada Benedetta Bressani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio at Prada Benedetta Bressani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexa Chung at Prada Benedetta Bressani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Williams at Prada Benedetta Bressani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer at Prada Benedetta Bressani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nara Smith at Prada Courtesy of Prada

Benedetta Porcaroli at Prada Courtesy of Prada

Camila Mendes at Prada Courtesy of Prada

Maya Hawke at Prada Benedetta Bressani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Uma Thurman at Prada Benedetta Bressani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Petras at Diesel Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images