Soundcheck
Hell Hath No Fury Like A Slayyyter Scorned
At least she’s making money now.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Crank 2” by Slayyyter
It’s gonna take a minute to train our brains not to scream “He wanna f*ck Slayyyter / Richard, we should Linklater” in the second verse, but trust — this track has just as many quotables as the original. Personally, I’m partial to: “Bet you keepin’ ugly b*tches on your d*ck, undercover / He had the sickest b*tch, f*cked it up, what a sucker.”
“Pillow Fight” by Tinashe
The bright piano lick with the ominous bass underneath it — Tinashe’s mind.
“Show Me Right!” by Natanya
Church meets new jack swing. Once again, Natanya shows off her ear for production and melody with a completely unexpected (and sonically dense) track that starts in one world and ends in another.
“Make Believe” by Rachel Chinouriri
An about-face from the shimmery lead single “One Song Away From Crying,” “Make Believe” is much more sinister. Still, the foreboding synths and threatening bass have nothing on Chinouriri’s lighter-than-air vocal performance, a soothing antidote that convinces you it’s all going to be OK.
“Lucky[Hymn]” by Shygirl
Repeat after us: “I'm so lucky, fortunate, it's true / So lucky in the things I do.” A master in the club pop space, this latest offering from her upcoming album sees Shygirl dipping her toe into the world of trip-hop. Unfortunately for her, a dip isn’t going to cut it for us — we need the rest of the record to be a head-first dive.
“No Thank You, I Love You, Goodbye” by Lucy Dacus
This song isn’t new by any stretch of the imagination (Dacus has been playing it live for years), but if you’ve never heard it, do yourself and give it a stream.
“Lamb” by Julia Wolf ft. Kellin Quinn
There’s something about Julia Wolf’s voice that makes me want to dig up my old fishnet tights and skull-and-crossbones tank from my emo phase (I was 10 years old).
“Question of the Day” by Chloe Qisha
Cheeky, catchy, and entertaining as hell. Chloe Qisha, you have a hit on your hands.
“Product of Profit (P.O.P)” by Daine
When we eat the rich, Daine will be gleefully handing out portions like a housewife on Thanksgiving.