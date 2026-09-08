Lucy Dacus Is Finally Releasing Everyone’s Favorite Unreleased Song

Lucy Dacus is finally giving the people what they want. Today on Instagram, the singer-songwriter announced that “No Thank You, I Love You, Goodbye,” a fan-favorite she’s been playing live for years, will officially arrive tonight.

For longtime Dacus fans, the track has grown a lore of its own, solely existing in the memories of the fans who’ve been lucky enough to hear it live and in muffled audio from shaky TikToks online, amid countless comments demanding its official release. Now, after years of living primarily in the live-show circuit, it’s finally getting its moment on streaming.

Sometimes songs get a fanbase before they get a release date — and plenty of our favorite popstars have played the long game.

Rosalía’s “De Madrugá” was a staple of her El Mal Querer era and live performances in 2018, even as the song remained officially unreleased. Seven years later, it resurfaced as track nine on 2025’s LUX with a few new lyrics, giving a song fans had long known a second life in an entirely new, opera-tinged era. And the tradition continues: on her current LUX tour, Rosalía has already debuted another unreleased song, while Audrey Hobert has been busy performing “Punkrocker” on her own tour despite it not yet being officially released (please give it to us, Audrey!). Charli xcx, meanwhile, has made a habit of letting fans hear unreleased material live before it hits official debut. Lest we forget the patron saint of the unreleased track: Frank Ocean, too, performed early versions of songs years before Blonde.

That makes Dacus’ timing a little intriguing. She’s currently wrapping the Forever Is a Feeling era, and while there’s no indication that “No Thank You, I Love You, Goodbye” is signaling a new album, the song does offer a tiny glimpse into the musical world she was exploring outside of her official releases. At the very least, it’s a long-overdue gift to fans; at most, it could be a little taste of wherever Dacus is heading next.