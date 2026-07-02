Rosalía Previews New Song During Her Latest ‘Lux’ Tour Stop

If you thought the religious experience that is Rosalía’s LUX tour couldn’t get any better, think again. During Rosalía’s July 1 show at the Kia Forum, the Spanish singer teased a new song for the audience, and it’s just as good as you’d expect.

Instead of previewing the track live, Rosalía opted to play the new tune in between songs during a transitional moment in the set. On the new (love?) song, Rosalía can be heard duetting with a male counterpart in her native Spanish, while screens provided an English translation for the L.A. audience on Wednesday night. “Meeting you wasn’t in the plans / But it’s a pleasure / And I don’t know when I will see you again / I won’t know / Just stay with me / To watch the sunset, the sunset,” the artists sing.

She didn’t share any further details on when fans might be able to stream the new track, but given that she’ll be embarking on the South American leg of her tour in a few weeks, we’re willing to guess the song is coming sooner rather than later.