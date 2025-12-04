Music
Rosalía Is Taking ‘Lux’ On Tour In 2026
Hallelujah.
If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift, look no further: Rosalía is going on tour.
The Spanish singer is set to embark on the Lux Tour in 2026, where she’ll perform her critically acclaimed fourth studio album across North America, Europe, the U.K., and South America. The 42-city tour begins on March 16 in Lyon, France, followed by stops at London’s O2 Arena, the Accor Arena in Paris, the Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi, and the Uber Arena in Berlin before concluding the run in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sept. 3. Rosalía will also be making 10 stops throughout the U.S., including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, and Miami.
Get Your Tickets
Now through 10 p.m. PT on Dec. 7, you can sign up to join the Artist Presale on Ticketmaster. The presale will take place from Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 2:00 p.m. local time to Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8:00 a.m. local time.
Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 11 at 9:00 a.m. local time.
Find Your Date
June 4, 2026 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
June 8, 2026 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
June 11, 2026 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 13, 2026 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 16, 2026 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
June 20, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 23, 2026 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center AXS
June 27, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 29, 2026 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
July 3, 2026 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
July 6, 2026 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena