Rosalía Is Taking ‘Lux’ On Tour In 2026

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect Christmas gift, look no further: Rosalía is going on tour.

The Spanish singer is set to embark on the Lux Tour in 2026, where she’ll perform her critically acclaimed fourth studio album across North America, Europe, the U.K., and South America. The 42-city tour begins on March 16 in Lyon, France, followed by stops at London’s O2 Arena, the Accor Arena in Paris, the Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi, and the Uber Arena in Berlin before concluding the run in San Juan, Puerto Rico on Sept. 3. Rosalía will also be making 10 stops throughout the U.S., including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, and Miami.

Get Your Tickets

Now through 10 p.m. PT on Dec. 7, you can sign up to join the Artist Presale on Ticketmaster. The presale will take place from Tuesday, Dec. 9 from 2:00 p.m. local time to Thursday, Dec. 11 at 8:00 a.m. local time.

Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 11 at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Find Your Date

June 4, 2026 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

June 8, 2026 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

June 11, 2026 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 13, 2026 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 16, 2026 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 20, 2026 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 23, 2026 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center AXS

June 27, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 29, 2026 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

July 3, 2026 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

July 6, 2026 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena