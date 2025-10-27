Rosalía Taps Björk For New Single "Berghain"

What’s better than a new Rosalía track? A feature from Björk, of course.

After confirming the release of her fourth studio album Lux last week, Rosalía dropped the religiously-minded lead single “Berghain” on Oct. 27. We were already excited to see what the Spanish pop star has been cooking up since 2022’s Motomami, but once we saw the track featured assistance from Björk and Yves Tumor, we were ready to give it the top spot on our weekly best new music roundup.

The music video follows Rosalía on a rather mundane day: she eats breakfast, irons her clothes, runs a bath, makes her bed, rides the bus, and visits the doctor — all while surrounded by a full-piece orchestra. She then attempts to pawn off a heart-shaped locket before returning to her apartment, which has now become home to a hoard of woodland creatures in the few hours since she left. A baby bird was the chosen vessel for Björk’s haunting verse, naturally.

Rosalía’s tender moment with the Björk bird only lasts so long, though, as the eyes of a dear suddenly turn bloody as Yves Tumor yells “I’ll f*ck you ‘til you love me” on repeat. Rosalía wakes up in bed, unsettled from the supposed dream, before seemingly turning into a dove.