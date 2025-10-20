NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Rosalía is seen arriving at the Calvin Klein fashion show during ...
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Music

Rosalía’s New Album Is On The Way, And Arrives Very Soon

Goodbye Motomami, hello... nun?

by Jillian Giandurco

It’s been an eventful year for pop music: Lady Gaga made a triumphant return to form, Sabrina Carpenter proved she’s here to stay, and who could forget Taylor Swift’s showy Showgirl rollout? But the year isn’t over yet, which means there’s still time for Rosalía to claim the Album of the Year-throne.

After weeks of teasing, Rosalía finally confirmed her fourth studio album Lux is not only on the way, but drops on Nov. 7. The Spanish singer got the word out on Oct. 20 via a bright blue billboard in Times Square, wherein she poses in an armless white bodysuit and a nun-like veil.

The announcement comes hours after Rosalía teased the project with a video from the “studio” — and by studio, we mean a church. In the vid, the 33-year-old clutches a black beaded rosary between her teeth (surely a no-no in the eyes of the Catholic church) before flipping the camera upside down to reveal a full orchestra.

Hopefully we’ll get even more snippets between now and Nov. 7, but until then, we’ll be brushing up on our old CCD lessons to try and make sense of the religious references.

