At Madison Square Garden, Rosalía Proved the Concert Can Still Be Sacred

It’s so common to call a stirring concert a “spiritual experience.” Dare I say, it’s even overused (I’m looking at you, gay Twitter).

But witnessing Rosalía make her Madison Square Garden debut Tuesday night, it felt witnessing the chicest Catholic mass imaginable.

The artist’s work has long been steeped in religious iconography, flamenco tradition, and a near-obsessive reverence for art history. For her debut, Madison Square Garden had the air of a cathedral rather than its typical courtside chaos as home of the Knicks (#knicksinfive), transforming one of New York City's most legendary stages into a meditation on devotion, beauty, grief, and spectacle. After a spiritually enlightening occasion like this thanks to Stubhub, I had to spend some time the morning after reflecting on what exactly I witnessed — and why this tour may be one of the most artistically ambitious arena productions in recent memory.

First, there was her entrance: another overused term “iconic” comes to mind, so humor me as I use it unabashedly here. A wooden box stamped with “Fragile” (the kind typically reserved for transporting priceless works of art) sat center stage as a team of dancers hurriedly undid the latches. The sides swung down to reveal the priceless artwork herself: la Rosalía. There she stood in fourth position in an ivory Dior knit tank and organza tutu skirt, evoking the image of Edgar Degas’ statue Little Dancer Aged Fourteen. Before the first note of opening track "Sexo, Violencia y Llantas" rang out, the Barcelona-born singer had already established the evening's central premise: she was the art, and we, happily, were her mere spectators.

The stage design followed a similar philosophy. Surprisingly sparse for an arena show, the set relied primarily on staircases assembled into different formations and sweeping drapes that billowed across the stage. Y ya. The stripped-back staging allowed Rosalía herself to remain the focal point. It was proof that emotional impact doesn't necessarily require LED overload (though, club kids, rest easy: there are tasteful moments of strobe lights throughout the set).

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The live orchestra helped bridge those worlds. Stationed in the middle of the general admission floor, the ensemble frequently introduced songs with dramatic string arrangements before giving way to Rosalía's genre-hopping catalog. The contrast became one of the show's defining strengths: One moment, you're listening to something that sounds fit for a concert hall, and the next, you're watching 20,000 people dance to reggaeton.

Dripping in Dior, Rosalía approached the wardrobe as another storytelling device. At one point, she was draped in a white cloak resembling that of a Renaissance saint; another moment, she donned angel wings and drawstring shorts during a section nodding to her Motomami era. Theatrical! Striking! Deliciously excessive at times — much like the music itself.

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Regardless of how you feel about the music industry's ongoing obsession with guest appearances at live performances, Maggie Rogers act of confession proved a welcome addition. During their segment together, Rogers recounted a story about going on a date with a New York Times journalist, having a great time, genuinely liking him, and then discovering through a friend that he was actually dating one of their mutual friends.

Rosalía's response: "You can never trust a journalist."

I watched, half-laughing, as the opening beat of “La Perla” kicked in.

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What struck me most, though, was how emotional she seemed throughout the night. At one point, Rosalía reflected on performing in New York nearly a decade ago while touring her debut project, Los Ángeles to a crowd of mas o menos 20 people. Standing inside a filled Madison Square Garden, the significance of the moment clearly wasn't lost on her.

She closed the show with a moving encore of "Magnolias," tears visible in her eyes and enough conviction in her voice to turn even the most skeptical attendee into a believer. (Not that I needed converting).

Still, Tuesday night's Madison Square Garden debut felt like a reminder of why Rosalía continues to occupy a lane entirely her own. Plenty of artists can command an arena. Even more can stage a spectacle. But few can transform a concert into something that feels genuinely transcendent.

Yes, “spiritual experience” may be an overused phrase. But in this case, I'll allow it.