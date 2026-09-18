Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 12 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Different Religion” by Miley feat. Model/Actriz Such a freaky little beat, and the Model/Actriz feature will make your skin crawl in the best way. Rockstar Miley will always and forever be our favorite.

“New Trick” by Rosé Three months after Olivia Rodrigo put down the pop punk sound, Rosé is picking it back up — and thank goodness for that.

“Write Me A Letter” by beabadoobee We have our first official fall album of the season, folks. Beyond the obvious “The weather’s getting colder” lyric, this song burns like a bonfire in the woods.

“Over Country” by Lizzy McAlpine If this is what unconditional love sounds like, we’re all doomed to be on SSRIs for the rest of our lives.

“Autobahn” by Kim Petras Glittery Y2K pop is out; crunchy 2000s acoustic guitar pop is in. Even the music video will make you feel like it's 2004 again.

“Party” by Troye Sivan Does anyone know where the party is? Hate on this song all you want, but if it’s good enough for Madonna to approve an interpolation, then it’s good enough for you, too.

“La Nieve” by Guitarricadelafuente Oscars, Grammys, BAFTAs: This song deserves it all. If La Bola Negra is even half as moving as this orchestral ballad, don’t expect a dry eye in the theater.

“Red Car” by Slow Pulp You don’t need to have grown up with a red Mazda Miata to appreciate this song, but it sure does help.

“Wildfire” by Wasia Project “And if you could just see me for who I am / You wouldn't try to cut me down so much.” My god, someone get 911 on the phone.

“Bang Bang Bang” by Lambrini Girls We’re not usually ones to advocate for violence, but in the words of Lambrini Girls, these motherf*ckers had it coming.

“Shut Out” by Porch Light The buttery tone of Jackie Uhas’ lead vocals are completely diametric to the band’s alt-rock ethos, but that’s what makes their music so great.