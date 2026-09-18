Soundcheck
Miley Finds Salvation In Hot Boys
Specificially those in leather.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 12 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“Different Religion” by Miley feat. Model/Actriz
Such a freaky little beat, and the Model/Actriz feature will make your skin crawl in the best way. Rockstar Miley will always and forever be our favorite.
“New Trick” by Rosé
Three months after Olivia Rodrigo put down the pop punk sound, Rosé is picking it back up — and thank goodness for that.
“Write Me A Letter” by beabadoobee
We have our first official fall album of the season, folks. Beyond the obvious “The weather’s getting colder” lyric, this song burns like a bonfire in the woods.
“Over Country” by Lizzy McAlpine
If this is what unconditional love sounds like, we’re all doomed to be on SSRIs for the rest of our lives.
“Autobahn” by Kim Petras
Glittery Y2K pop is out; crunchy 2000s acoustic guitar pop is in. Even the music video will make you feel like it's 2004 again.
“Party” by Troye Sivan
Does anyone know where the party is? Hate on this song all you want, but if it’s good enough for Madonna to approve an interpolation, then it’s good enough for you, too.
“La Nieve” by Guitarricadelafuente
Oscars, Grammys, BAFTAs: This song deserves it all. If La Bola Negra is even half as moving as this orchestral ballad, don’t expect a dry eye in the theater.
“Red Car” by Slow Pulp
You don’t need to have grown up with a red Mazda Miata to appreciate this song, but it sure does help.
“Wildfire” by Wasia Project
“And if you could just see me for who I am / You wouldn't try to cut me down so much.” My god, someone get 911 on the phone.
“Bang Bang Bang” by Lambrini Girls
We’re not usually ones to advocate for violence, but in the words of Lambrini Girls, these motherf*ckers had it coming.
“Shut Out” by Porch Light
The buttery tone of Jackie Uhas’ lead vocals are completely diametric to the band’s alt-rock ethos, but that’s what makes their music so great.
“Are You Willing” by Wet
Listen-without-crying challenge; Level: Impossible. This is such an emotionally potent meditation on heartbreak-induced grief, it almost makes you wish you were going through a breakup, too.