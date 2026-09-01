Miley Announces New Album & A Return To The Stage

Miley Cyrus is coming. After dropping her famous last name on her website and socials, the 33-year-old has confirmed she has new music on the way, with her new era kicking off sooner than you’d expect.

Miley’s tenth album, Bass Persuades, drops on Sept. 18, the singer announced today via Instagram. “Music takes hold of us,” she wrote in the caption. “We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title means to me. Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album. ❤️ Miley.”

The cover art features a black and white photo of Miley holding a white rose in her mouth, shot by Mert Alas.

Prior to the official announcement, Miley also posted a black and white teaser in which she fabulously plays the guitar while a new song soundtracks the visual. The video ends with another announcement: “Live at the Hollywood Bowl.”

“It’s been a while. The Hollywood Bowl is my favorite place to experience music and see my favorite artists. I’ve sat in those seats many times, but I’ve never taken the stage. LA is my heart and I’m bringing it home. See you there,” Miley wrote on IG.

The performances are set to take place on Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 at the historic LA venue. Fans can sign up for the artist presale at 10 a.m. PT on Sept. 9 at Miley’s website before tickets go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on Sept. 11. An Amex presale will also take place on Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Bass Persuades Track List

Bass Persuades Different Religion (featuring Model/Actriz) Let’s Get Married Orbit Aftermath Redlights Neon Signs (featuring Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow) Innocent Ways Snow Bass Persuades Remixx

A new album, a return to the stage, and a mononymous rebrand? She’s taking it this time, y’all.