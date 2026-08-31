Goodbye, Miley Cyrus. Hello, Miley.

When we first met Miley Cyrus 20 years ago, she was Hannah Montana. Now, she’s ushering in a new persona: Miley.

Over the weekend, eagle eyed fans noticed that the 33-year-old’s website had been updated with new photos and branding. The name “Miley” is clearly visible in the top-left corner of the front page, yet “Cyrus” is nowhere to be seen. In fact, it looks like she even wiped the surname from her website URL.

On Aug. 31, the Hannah Montana star seemingly confirmed the rebrand on Instagram with another new photo and a caption that simply reads, “MILEY.” (Peep the new username, BTW.)

Kinda baller to drop your last name right after you’ve gotten a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, if you ask me.

If Miley does go mononymous, she’ll automatically be entered into a new tier of pop stardom alongside all of the greats: Madonna, Cher, Beyoncé, Adele, Prince, Shakira, Drake, and Rihanna.

FWIW, the former child actor has yet to confirm whether or not she has new music on the way. For all we know, this could just be another instance of her just being Miley. Either way, we’re seated for this next chapter of the singer’s career.