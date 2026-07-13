Rihanna Finally Remembered She’s A Pop Star

In case there was any question, Rihanna proved last night that she is still very much that girl.

To celebrate the third and final night of Jay-Z’s residency at Yankee Stadium on July 12, the hip-hop legend brought out the Bad Girl herself for a surprise duet of their 2009 hit, “Run This Town.” A longtime signee of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, the cameo marked Rihanna’s first live performance since she headlined the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in 2023.

Of course, she couldn’t waste her fabulous Saint Laurent ensemble on just one song, which is why Rih generously treated the crowd (who waited until midnight for the show to start, BTW) to a performance of “B*tch Better Have My Money” as well. She topped off the brief set with a message that the R9 truthers will undoubtedly have a field day with: “I miss this sh*t, y’all.”

Rihanna wasn’t the only surprise guest of the night — acts like Beyoncé, Usher, Teyana Taylor, Clipse, Pharrell, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, The-Dream, Jermaine Dupri, and Swizz Beatz all helped close out the weekend, delivering on the show’s Extra Innings title with a 3:00 a.m. end time. Only in the Bronx.