Every Fenty Beauty Product Rihanna Used At The Super Bowl

Since the moment Rihanna was announced as the performer at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, there was buzz about who she would bring to guest star during her iconic first performance back after a five-year hiatus. We all speculated wildly wondering who it might be. Drake? Jay Z? Her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky? The special guest no one saw coming (and the only person to share the spotlight with Riri) was her unborn second child, with the singer revealing her baby bump to the world in a custom Loewe jumpsuit and Alaïa coats. But leading up to the the Feb. 12 performance, the only guest appearance that seemed to be inevitable was that of Rihanna’s ever-present beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

In the six years since Rihanna’s eighth studio album Anti was released, Fenty Beauty has become one of the mogul’s top priorities — and the business venture that has reportedly made her a billionaire. It’s only natural that her brand got a big shout-out during the performance of a lifetime: Rihanna took an iconic moment in the middle of her set to check out her makeup and control her shine with the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder. Though that was the only actual product we saw on the stage, Rihanna was, of course, repping a full face of Fenty Beauty makeup.

Rihanna’s longtime makeup artist and Fenty Beauty global makeup artist Pricilla Ono revealed every product that graced Rih’s face for the halftime show performance. The list includes skin prep using Fenty Skin Pre Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer for the face and Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss’r Lip Loving Scrubstick and Fenty Skin Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask. Her key makeup products included the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (Rihanna wears shade 320) and the newest lipstick launch from Fenty Beauty, the Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick in the shade The MVP.

In a press release for Fenty Beauty, Ono explains the thought process that went into Rihanna’s glam: “That red stage called for the ultimate Rihanna red lip. We wanted her beauty look to celebrate this moment and be a true reflection of her timeless beauty,” she states. “There’s nothing more iconic to Rihanna than her soft matte skin and a bold red lip.” We have to agree.

While we can’t all be Rihanna, luckily she’s willing to share all her favorite beauty products with us. For under $30, we can all channel the confidence of the original Bad Gal.

