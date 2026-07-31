Miley Cyrus Takes Her Girls & Gays To Wonderland

Many of my hard-working friends turned to me this week and said August is basically already over, but in the words of our Swedish prophet Zara Larsson, “summer isn’t over yet,” and I refuse to let the season go until you pry it out of my cold autumn hands in October. The party girls around the country also agree with me: It’s an Outside Summer until we say so. There were sporting events to attend, Montauk beaches to get wine drunk on, and Los Angeles store openings to pose (and run into Halsey) at. Wherever our faves went this month, it felt like the meeting of generations and minds — just look at Jenny Humphrey and Hannah Montana joining forces in 2026. Keep scrolling to see who else smized for the flash.

Inside The Wonderful World Of Miley

The prolific singer announced new music by way of a Wonderland guest-editor takeover and stunned in an extensive, leather-heavy photo shoot which was blown up to epic proportions on the walls of the Chateau Marmont to celebrate. Cyrus was joined by her fiancé Maxx Morando plus more Angelenos in music and culture that wouldn’t miss out on the chance to kiki with Miley on a Thursday night.

Miley Cyrus Myles Hendrik Sky Ferreira Myles Hendrik Miley Cyrus, Jazzelle Zanaughtti Myles Hendrik Towa Bird Myles Hendrik 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Edition Goes East

We don’t really need much exuse to go to Montauk, but it didn’t hurt that the Edition Hotels hosting The Summer Edition at Crow’s Nest with American Express gave us a good reason to pack our duffles and hop on the train. A full beach and hotel takeover was enjoyed by the likes of Anna Van Patten and Naomi Watts, who also were treated to an intimate beach dinner and, yes, many excellent photo ops while enjoying the choose-your-own-adventure chilled energy of the Hamptons.

Anna Van Patten David Benthal/BFA.com Dylan Kelly David Benthal/BFA.com Naomi Watts David Benthal/BFA.com Kate Mara David Benthal/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Three Cheers For The Perfect Party Dresses

The occasionwear label founded by Victoria Salisbury tapped designer Kristopher Brock for a collaboration that expands on their singular view of womenswear, and they celebrated the only way New Yorkers know how: after dark and in an excellent room. Tinx & more downtown girls gave the collection, releasing Aug. 5, its first spin, and we can confirm it looks incredible in a flash photo.

Sydney Utendahl Olivia Steuer Kristopher Brock, Victoria Salisbury Olivia Steuer Tinx Olivia Steuer Violetta Komyshan Olivia Steuer 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Breaking New Ground With Guizio

How does one pull up to their own store opening party and make an entrance? A Hollywood tour bus doesn’t hurt. Danielle Guizio of her eponymous label Guizio just opened a Melrose Avenue flagship and invited all manner of celebrities, including fellow New Jerseyan Halsey and Salem Mitchell, who were more than game to grab a pic on her vintage-inspired furniture.

Danielle Guizio BFA / Jojo Korsh Salem Mitchell BFA / Jojo Korsh Halsey BFA / Jojo Korsh Tara Yummy BFA / Jojo Korsh 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Setting Sail With Target & Rosie Assoulin’s Bold New Stripes

Rosie Assoulin is a beloved New York-based designer with a wonderfully wacky sense of womenswear, which includes lots of stripes, crisp shirting, and volume for days. She brought that sensibility to her Target collaboration which is now available, and hosted an intimate dinner at The Yacht Club to give her well-dressed friends like Bailey Bass the ideal opportunity to show off the collection.

Gigi Guerra, Rosie Assoulin Zach Hilty Bailey Bass Zach Hilty Alison Roman Zach Hilty Natalia & Dylana Lim Suarez Zach Hilty 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Ice Studios Keeps Sporty Summer Alive

This might be the most outside summer since the COVID-19 pandemic, and also one of the sportiest. With the generous support of adidas Originals, Photographer and director Renell Medrano brought her Ice Studios City Series softball tournament to East Harlem for the second year. The girls, gays, and die-hard athletes all put on their best ice blue and enjoyed a day of phone-free bliss on the field.