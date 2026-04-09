Anna Van Patten’s ‘Euphoria’ Premiere Day, Through Her Eyes

After a four-year drought, what we thought was impossible is becoming a reality: Euphoria is back. Our favorite stars of the small screen are out of the chaos of high school and ready to show us what they’ve been up to since then. It was a packed house at the Season 3 premiere, with Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Jacob Elordi all flexing their red-carpet muscles for adoring fans in Los Angeles, plus one cast member you might not be familiar with (yet): Anna Van Patten. The younger sibling of Grace Van Patten starred alongside her sister in The Twisted Tale Of Amanda Knox, but her role in Euphoria marks the arrival of a fresh face on one of the biggest television shows of this era.

Van Patten spent her premiere day posted up at the Chateau Marmont, where she got ready for the evening by shaking off the pressure with some light reading (Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations), a quick yoga session, and a playlist loaded with Italian opera. If the playlist feels jarring for someone who is only 27 years old, her Balenciaga outfit might help it to make sense. She was an angel of the night in a hooded strapless dress; her porcelain skin and ginger hair were demure, even holy, but the slit in her dress kept the va-va-voom. It was classic Italian glamour à la Monica Vitti, reimagined for Hollywood. See how she made it from sunrise to sunset (and into bed with a burger) below.

Courtesy of Anna Van Patten “GOOD MORNING LOS ANGELES!”

Courtesy of Anna Van Patten

Courtesy of Anna Van Patten “I pick my poison.”

Courtesy of Anna Van Patten “Morning pages.”

Courtesy of Anna Van Patten

Courtesy of Anna Van Patten “The playlist for the evening.”

Gabriel Perez Silva

Gabriel Perez Silva

Gabriel Perez Silva

Gabriel Perez Silva

Gabriel Perez Silva

Gabriel Perez Silva

Gabriel Perez Silva

Gabriel Perez Silva

Gabriel Perez Silva

Courtesy of Anna Van Patten “Sisters!!!”

Courtesy of Anna Van Patten “Late night heaven.”

Photographer: Gabriel Perez Silva

Makeup: Shayna Goldberg

Hair: Kiley Fitzgerald

Styling: Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo