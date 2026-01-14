The ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer Is Just As Chaotic As You’d Expect

We’re not in high school anymore. The trailer for the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria finally dropped on Jan. 14, and if you thought their time at East Highland was rough, you’re in for a rude awakening.

The trailer opens on a shot of Rue running as she narrates, “A few years after high school, I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished.” It looks like Rue (played by Zendaya) has turned to dealing drugs since we last saw her, though she seems to have found faith in religion. That is, until Laurie the drug dealer returns. “Hello, Rue,” she says in her chilling monotone affect. “You owe me money.”

Next, we catch up with Cassie and Nate, who are now engaged. “I work all day,” Nate tells his betrothed, “and my bride-to-be is spread eagled on the internet.” Simultaneosuly, we see Nate (Jacob Elordi) walk in on Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) as she poses for a camera in lingerie, heels, and puppy dog makeup. “I was just making content,” she says innocently. We also get a glimpse of their wedding, which looks just as extravagant and expensive as you’d expect.

Meanwhile, Rue seems to have gotten involved with the wrong crowd (shocker), with a new character, played by Darrell Britt-Gibson, menacingly suiting up in a plastic coverall and grabbing a shotgun in front of her. “Wherever these unlucky folk go, there’s a cascade of trouble,” the newcomer says, seemingly alluding to Rue’s high school friends.

Some other standout moments: a drug dealing kingpin wants to recruit Rue against Laurie’s wishes, Maddy tells Rue “I’m not a f*cking hooker,” Jules is a sugar baby, and Rosalía is a stripper. The trailer ends with a spine-chilling shot of the kingpin aiming his gun at an apple sat atop Rue’s head — the perfect way to leave fans wanting more.

Euphoria Season 3 premieres April 12 on HBO.