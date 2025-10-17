Trisha Paytas Is Heading to ‘Euphoria

It’s been well over three years since the premiere of Euphoria Season 2, and a lot has changed since then: Zendaya got engaged, Jacob Elordi and Colman Domingo became two of Hollywood’s favorite leading men, and Sydney Sweeney had great jeans. With so much time away, it’s almost hard to believe that the show is coming back for Season 3. But fear not, because the hit HBO series added a whole crop of newcomers to the cast on Oct. 17, with more than a few surprising names joining the show.

Starting with the names that first caught our eyes, perennial It girl Natasha Lyonne will be mixing it up with the likes of Alexa Demie and Hunter Schafer soon, as will BAFTA nominee Danielle Deadwyler, and, gird your loins, Trisha Paytas. The YouTube sensation, who previously auditioned for Season 2, took to Instagram to share the news with nothing but a hand-over-smile emoji for a caption.

We’re also excited to see how up-and-comers like Gideon Adlon, Bella Podaras, Cailyn Rice, Madison Thompson, and Homer Gere (son of Richard Gere) will make their marks in the twisted world of Euphoria.

Rounding out the cast list are Bill Bodner, Colleen Camp, Eli Roth, Hemky Madera, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sam Trammell. The newbies will be joined by Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Asante Blackk, who were all confirmed for Season 3 back in February.

Given the long break in between seasons, there were bound to be some shake-ups in the cast. Barbie Ferreria announced her exit from the show in August 2022, followed by Storm Reid in November 2024. But hey, when two doors close, many more open.