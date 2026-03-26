Zendaya Confirms The Must-Have Color Of Spring 2026 (& No, It’s Not White)

Spring’s arrival has our inboxes inundated with trend alerts and shopping guides for the warmer weather. Jury’s still out on where the said weather is, but fashion isn’t waiting for sun or moderate temperatures to get into the mood. It’s a busy week in the fashion-verse, with openings, departures, collaborations, and nostalgia-filled moments that we can’t help but fall for (see: Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue making Chanel history). Out of awards season and into festival season we go, and along with that, gala season, spring-movie season... whatever seasons you could possibly dream up, it’s time. Q2 is dropping soon, but before we settle fully into the weekend, see our TL;DR recap of the fashion news your algorithm might’ve hidden from you.

Zendaya Makes Quite The Blushing Bride

For Zendaya’s latest turn as a wife-to-be in The Drama, it’s been all bridal-white looks for the premieres, but for promotional appearances, she’s turning to blush-pink looks. The tattered couture by Matières Fecales might be the best dress she’s worn all year, and the Ermanno Scervino slip dress and fuzzy coat feels like vintage Z.

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Demna Gets Sleazy With His Latest Gucci Campaign

Smokey eyes were all over the runways this season, especially at Gucci, where makeup artist Sam Visser drew cat eyes out of kohl and made our favorite It girls look extra, well, sleazy (complimentary). For the “The Beauty and the Bag” campaign, Demna tapped Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to shoot Kate Moss and Emily Ratajkowski in the Borsetto and Giglio handbag styles, not too much clothing, and yes, hundreds of dollars worth of smudged black eyeshadow.

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Miley Cyrus Gives Hannah Montana A High-Fashion Wardrobe

It only feels right that the 2026 version of Hannah Montana is just as selective and b*tchy about her wardrobe as Cyrus. For the red carpet premiere of the 20th anniversary special, Cyrus wore custom Rabanne with her face on it; on Good Morning America, it was a Valentino tank top and wide-leg jeans that could’ve come straight from a midseason Hannah performance.

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Nicolas de Felice Is Out At Courrèges

The Frenchman led the retro-futuristic brand to new heights (and brought back bandeaus, functional party bags, and freakishly large sunglasses), and after five years, he announced he’s stepping away to work on “personal projects.” In my group chats and in certain circles online, he’s been named as a favorite to take over Alaïa since Pieter Mulier left. Here’s hoping that’s his “personal” project...?

Courtesy of Courrèges

& Christopher Kane Is In At Mulberry

The beloved British designer put his personal brand on pause in 2023 after hardships, but he’s not down and out. He’s designed collections for Self-Portrait since then and now will be tasked with relaunching Mulberry’s ready-to-wear. His talent has been sorely missed, and we can’t wait to see how he interprets the classically English house.

Schiaparelli Is Museum Quality, Baby

The V&A Museum in London opened Schiaparelli: Fashion Becomes Art, which coincides nicely with the Costume Institute’s upcoming exhibit Costume Art. It’s the first dedicated Schiaparelli exhibit in the United Kingdom and features work from Elsa Schiaparelli all the way up to current creative director Daniel Roseberry. Real fashion heads will spot Ariana Grande’s 2025 Oscars dress, Dua Lipa’s 2024 Golden Globes dress, and Bella Hadid’s red silk dress from The Beauty premiere. They celebrated with a gala on Mar. 23, where friends of the brand like Gabbriette, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Chase Infiniti, and Naomi Ackie all wore their favorite Roseberry designs.

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COS Went To Seoul...

... to show their see-now-buy-now Spring/Summer 2026 show. They brought Alexander Skarsgård, Emma Roberts, and Diego Calva along with them, and our favorite looks from the runway were deceptively simple and all white. They also aligned with our current desire to stay away from oversized silhouettes. We recommend a sheer polo and matching pant for your summer getaway.

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Cecilie Bahnsen & The North Face Go Green

The linkup between the Danish designer and the all-weather experts at The North Face is similar to launches past (think: ballerina skirts in waterproof materials, floral-covered duffle bags) but rendered in Forest Night Green. We’re here for the waterproof jacket and pants, which have zippers that turn them into a vest and shorts, respectively.