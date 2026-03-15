Kylie Jenner Rewore Her Go-To Schiaparelli Dress In Red For The 2026 Oscars

King Kylie Jenner is nothing if not a well-prepared woman. You might think one step ahead, but Kylie is thinking three miles ahead. Late last year, she hinted at giving her Schiaparelli keyhole dress another moment in another color — and just four months later, she’s making it a reality at the 2026 Oscars.

Jenner did a Vogue “Life in Looks” video going over her best fashion from a mere teen to an industry-leading mogul, and Schiaparelli was heavily feature. (Remember her lion head?) One dress in particular — the slinky tank-top sequin dress with a keyhole cutout right under her bra line — got a lot of love, as she said: “Any time I’m trying to figure out what to wear to an event, I’m like, ‘Should I just wear the keyhole dress again?’ I think I need another moment in this dress, or maybe another color. Daniel, call me.” Turns out, Daniel (Roseberry, creative director of Schiaparelli) gave her a call to make this scarlet-red sequined moment come to life.

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It makes all the sense in the world that Kylie would want to repeat this dress; after all, most of the dresses she’s picked to support her partner Timothée Chalamet this awards season have been almost exactly the same silhouette. We made an attempt to open her eyes to other options, but she knows her body and knows what she likes: A form-fitting, boob-and-butt-enhancing sliver of a dress, paired with classic blowouts and signature soft glam. She also paired this evening’s dress with over 200 carats of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, for the ultimate multimillionaire princess touch. Maybe she’ll make the most of the Vanity Fair afterparty carpet to wow us with something else — maybe a third keyhole dress? We love a girl who manifests her reality, and even better when it’s couture-related.