The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2026 Oscars

Thousands of dresses, hundreds of podcast appearances, dozens of premieres, a handful of great parties, and one ballet-and-opera-related scandal have all led to Oscars night. The last and greatest evening on the awards-season circuit is coming a bit later this year, but right on time for spring fashions to make their debut — or for still-warm Fall/Winter 2026 samples to show up. We’ve been tracking our favorite style stars as they take on the carpets, photo calls, and dinners surrounding awards ceremonies this season, and it all comes down to one night at the Dolby Theatre.

With the exception of the Best Actress award, which we can’t see going to anyone else besides Jessie Buckley, the fields are wide open. It’s been a ping-pong game (sorry, had to) between the other categories’ nominees, with Best Actor, Picture, Director, and supporting-role awards all up in the air. It’s also a toss-up for best dressed tonight. Will Timothée Chalamet wear Givenchy by Sarah Burton one more time? (And will an opera singer or ballerina try to sabotage his look?) Will Teyana Taylor wear something she saw sitting front-row at Chanel? Will Elle Fanning opt for Coach, Gucci, or something entirely unexpected? The night is young, so are we, and we are tracking the best fashion right here. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the most important red carpet in Hollywood.

Amelia Dimoldenberg Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari jewelry

Vicky Krieps JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta

Shaboozey Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images In custom Campillo, Briony Raymond brooch, and Chopard watch

Hudson Williams Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Balenciaga and Bvlgari jewelry

Barbie Ferreira Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom GapStudio and De Beers London jewelry

Manu Ríos JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images In Saint Laurent

Rose Byrne Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In custom Dior

Chase Infiniti Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton and De Beers London jewelry

Renate Reinsve Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton and Louis Vuitton High Jewelry

Arón Piper Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Lewis Pullman Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images In custom Saint Laurent and Omega watch

Audrey Nuna Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Thom Browne

Ryan Destiny Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom Ami Paris and Marli jewelry

EJAE ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images In custom Dior

Rei Ami Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In David Webb jewelry

Odessa A’zion Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images In Valentino Couture and custom Pandora jewelry

Jessie Buckley Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Chanel

Joe Alwyn Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Getty Images In custom Valentino, Hublot watch, and Chaumet brooch

Wunmi Mosaku Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton

Demi Moore Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Gucci

Zoe Saldana Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry

Kristen Wiig Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Loewe and Swarovski jewelry

Bruna Marquezine FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images In custom Gucci

Elle Fanning FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images In custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton and Cartier jewelry

Emma Stone Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton and Repossi jewelry

Teyana Taylor Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Chanel and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Nicole Kidman Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry

Kate Hudson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Armani Privé and Garatti jewelry

Amy Madigan Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Dior

Kirsten Dunst Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Celine and Fred Leighton jewelry

Miyako Bellizzi Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In vintage Christian Dior and custom Pandora jewelry

Ariana Greenblatt Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mia Goth Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In custom Dior

Timothée Chalamet Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton at Timberland boots

Jacob Elordi Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry

Paul Mescal Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Celine and Cartier jewelry

Gracie Abrams Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Chanel

Pedro Pascal Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Chanel

Gwyneth Paltrow Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Chanel

Alana Haim Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton

Mikey Madison Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Anne Hathaway Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images