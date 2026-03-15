HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Odessa A'zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15...
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Fashion

The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2026 Oscars

What color will trend this year? (Please, not ping-pong orange.)

by Kevin LeBlanc
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Thousands of dresses, hundreds of podcast appearances, dozens of premieres, a handful of great parties, and one ballet-and-opera-related scandal have all led to Oscars night. The last and greatest evening on the awards-season circuit is coming a bit later this year, but right on time for spring fashions to make their debut — or for still-warm Fall/Winter 2026 samples to show up. We’ve been tracking our favorite style stars as they take on the carpets, photo calls, and dinners surrounding awards ceremonies this season, and it all comes down to one night at the Dolby Theatre.

With the exception of the Best Actress award, which we can’t see going to anyone else besides Jessie Buckley, the fields are wide open. It’s been a ping-pong game (sorry, had to) between the other categories’ nominees, with Best Actor, Picture, Director, and supporting-role awards all up in the air. It’s also a toss-up for best dressed tonight. Will Timothée Chalamet wear Givenchy by Sarah Burton one more time? (And will an opera singer or ballerina try to sabotage his look?) Will Teyana Taylor wear something she saw sitting front-row at Chanel? Will Elle Fanning opt for Coach, Gucci, or something entirely unexpected? The night is young, so are we, and we are tracking the best fashion right here. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the most important red carpet in Hollywood.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

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In Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari jewelry

Vicky Krieps

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In Bottega Veneta

Shaboozey

Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

In custom Campillo, Briony Raymond brooch, and Chopard watch

Hudson Williams

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In custom Balenciaga and Bvlgari jewelry

Barbie Ferreira

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In custom GapStudio and De Beers London jewelry

Manu Ríos

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In Saint Laurent

Rose Byrne

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In custom Dior

Chase Infiniti

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In custom Louis Vuitton and De Beers London jewelry

Renate Reinsve

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In custom Louis Vuitton and Louis Vuitton High Jewelry

Arón Piper

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In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Lewis Pullman

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In custom Saint Laurent and Omega watch

Audrey Nuna

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In custom Thom Browne

Ryan Destiny

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In custom Ami Paris and Marli jewelry

EJAE

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Dior

Rei Ami

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In David Webb jewelry

Odessa A’zion

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In Valentino Couture and custom Pandora jewelry

Jessie Buckley

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In custom Chanel

Joe Alwyn

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In custom Valentino, Hublot watch, and Chaumet brooch

Wunmi Mosaku

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In custom Louis Vuitton

Demi Moore

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In custom Gucci

Zoe Saldana

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In custom Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry

Kristen Wiig

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Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

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In custom Loewe and Swarovski jewelry

Bruna Marquezine

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Gucci

Elle Fanning

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton and Cartier jewelry

Emma Stone

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In custom Louis Vuitton and Repossi jewelry

Teyana Taylor

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In custom Chanel and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Nicole Kidman

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In custom Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry

Kate Hudson

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In custom Armani Privé and Garatti jewelry

Amy Madigan

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In custom Dior

Kirsten Dunst

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In Celine and Fred Leighton jewelry

Miyako Bellizzi

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In vintage Christian Dior and custom Pandora jewelry

Ariana Greenblatt

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Mia Goth

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In custom Dior

Timothée Chalamet

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In custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton at Timberland boots

Jacob Elordi

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In custom Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry

Paul Mescal

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In Celine and Cartier jewelry

Gracie Abrams

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In custom Chanel

Pedro Pascal

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In custom Chanel

Gwyneth Paltrow

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Maya Rudolph

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In Chanel

Alana Haim

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In custom Louis Vuitton

Mikey Madison

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In custom Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Anne Hathaway

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Michael B. Jordan

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