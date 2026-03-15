Fashion
The Best Red-Carpet Looks At The 2026 Oscars
What color will trend this year? (Please, not ping-pong orange.)
Thousands of dresses, hundreds of podcast appearances, dozens of premieres, a handful of great parties, and one ballet-and-opera-related scandal have all led to Oscars night. The last and greatest evening on the awards-season circuit is coming a bit later this year, but right on time for spring fashions to make their debut — or for still-warm Fall/Winter 2026 samples to show up. We’ve been tracking our favorite style stars as they take on the carpets, photo calls, and dinners surrounding awards ceremonies this season, and it all comes down to one night at the Dolby Theatre.
With the exception of the Best Actress award, which we can’t see going to anyone else besides Jessie Buckley, the fields are wide open. It’s been a ping-pong game (sorry, had to) between the other categories’ nominees, with Best Actor, Picture, Director, and supporting-role awards all up in the air. It’s also a toss-up for best dressed tonight. Will Timothée Chalamet wear Givenchy by Sarah Burton one more time? (And will an opera singer or ballerina try to sabotage his look?) Will Teyana Taylor wear something she saw sitting front-row at Chanel? Will Elle Fanning opt for Coach, Gucci, or something entirely unexpected? The night is young, so are we, and we are tracking the best fashion right here. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks from the most important red carpet in Hollywood.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
In Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari jewelry
Vicky Krieps
In Bottega Veneta
Shaboozey
In custom Campillo, Briony Raymond brooch, and Chopard watch
Hudson Williams
In custom Balenciaga and Bvlgari jewelry
Barbie Ferreira
In custom GapStudio and De Beers London jewelry
Manu Ríos
In Saint Laurent
Rose Byrne
In custom Dior
Chase Infiniti
In custom Louis Vuitton and De Beers London jewelry
Renate Reinsve
In custom Louis Vuitton and Louis Vuitton High Jewelry
Arón Piper
In Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Lewis Pullman
In custom Saint Laurent and Omega watch
Audrey Nuna
In custom Thom Browne
Ryan Destiny
In custom Ami Paris and Marli jewelry
EJAE
In custom Dior
Rei Ami
In David Webb jewelry
Odessa A’zion
In Valentino Couture and custom Pandora jewelry
Jessie Buckley
In custom Chanel
Joe Alwyn
In custom Valentino, Hublot watch, and Chaumet brooch
Wunmi Mosaku
In custom Louis Vuitton
Demi Moore
In custom Gucci
Zoe Saldana
In custom Saint Laurent and Cartier jewelry
Kristen Wiig
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
In custom Loewe and Swarovski jewelry
Bruna Marquezine
In custom Gucci
Elle Fanning
In custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton and Cartier jewelry
Emma Stone
In custom Louis Vuitton and Repossi jewelry
Teyana Taylor
In custom Chanel and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Nicole Kidman
In custom Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry
Kate Hudson
In custom Armani Privé and Garatti jewelry
Amy Madigan
In custom Dior
Kirsten Dunst
In Celine and Fred Leighton jewelry
Miyako Bellizzi
In vintage Christian Dior and custom Pandora jewelry
Ariana Greenblatt
Mia Goth
In custom Dior
Timothée Chalamet
In custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton at Timberland boots
Jacob Elordi
In custom Bottega Veneta and Cartier jewelry
Paul Mescal
In Celine and Cartier jewelry
Gracie Abrams
In custom Chanel
Pedro Pascal
In custom Chanel
Gwyneth Paltrow
Maya Rudolph
In Chanel
Alana Haim
In custom Louis Vuitton
Mikey Madison
In custom Dior and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Anne Hathaway
Michael B. Jordan
This article was originally published