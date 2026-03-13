Who Wasn’t At Dior & W Mag’s Pre-Oscars Dinner?

Folks in New York are currently mourning their first Fool’s Spring, with temperatures reaching 70 degrees one day — and falling back to 30 degrees the next. Paris Fashion Week attendees enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures, and those flocking to Los Angeles for Hollywood’s biggest night can rely on classically SoCal weather to keep them happy as well. Spring is here, and with it, the start of party circuits for the Oscars and art-world galas. Wherever in the world our party girls found themselves this week, there was a reason to pop outside and enjoy a glass of champagne (or a free shot at karaoke). Keep scrolling to see our favorite party pictures, from West Hollywood to the Marais.

Revolve Los Angeles Spreads Its Wings

The luxury in-house label for the online e-tailer is officially out in the world, and its first muse Bella Hadid hosted friends of the brand (everyone was in all-black, of course) to toast to the new collection. Becky G came through in zebra print, Dixie D’Amelio showed that blondes have way more fun, and Bella showed how to style a leather jacket with a lace bodysuit for 2026.

Bella Hadid Jason Sean Weiss and Marc Patrick (BFA) Sara Sampaio, Kelsey Merritt Jason Sean Weiss and Marc Patrick (BFA) Becky G, Bella Hadid Jason Sean Weiss and Marc Patrick (BFA) Dixie D’Amelio Jason Sean Weiss and Marc Patrick (BFA) 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Dior, W Mag & Half Of Hollywood Walk Into Mr. Chow...

And give us the best party photos of the year thus far. Dior & W Magazine’s pre-Oscars fête hosted by W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson was a veritable who’s who of Dior’s ambassador list (Mia Goth! Anya Taylor-Joy! RPatt! Greta Lee! Charlize Theron!), Hollywood’s Oscars frontrunners (Teyana Taylor was the belle of the ball, alongside K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami), and the coolest Cali girls (Kendall and Hailey). The Moët & Chandon champagne was flowing, selfies were being taken, and after dinner, guests indulged in karaoke. (Wonder if anyone tried “Golden” out for size?)

Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson Getty Image for W Magazine Mia Goth, W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves, Taylor Russell Getty Image for W Magazine Kendall Jenner, Odessa A’zion, Hailey Bieber Getty Image for W Magazine Emily Ratajkowski, Adwoa Aboah Getty Image for W Magazine Paul Anthony Kelly, Teyana Taylor, Dree Hemingway Getty Image for W Magazine Teyana Taylor, Jonathan Anderson, Sara Moonves Getty Image for W Magazine Audrey Nuna, María Zardoya, Rei Ami Getty Image for W Magazine Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Macauley Culkin Getty Image for W Magazine 1 / 8 INFO 1 / 8

Fleur Du Mal Comes Back Downtown

The go-to luxury lingerie for editors and celebrities alike reopened its Nolita flagship with the help of some serious fun-loving guests. There were mushroom gummies being passed, House of Yes dancers providing drinks and a good, lacy time, and yes, Anna Delvey was in the building.

Anna Delvey Andy Martinez Jennifer Zuccarini Andy Martinez Gabrielle Richardson, Diana Veras Andy Martinez Andy Martinez 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Free Arts Gala Gets Funky After Dark

Free Arts NYC is all about the artists with less recognition (and the same amount of talent), supporting those who need more visibility. The afterparty is where the fun was at — and the Sketch Project, featuring 75 different city-based artists whose work was available at auction. First Lady of Gracie Mansion Rama Duwaji lended an illustration, and folks like Alistair McKimm and Gabrielle Ricahrdson piled into WSA to see the works on display and have a midweek toast in honor of community and artistry.

Alistair McKimm, Carin Backoff BFA Becky Akinyode, Shay Johnson BFA Lovie BFA Oscar yi Hou, Adnan Qiblawi BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

The Frankie Shop Has A Mid-Paris Fashion Week Birthday

The Frankie Shop is celebrating 10 years of being the best affordably priced outerwear and suiting option for the fashion industry, and they rented out a restaurant in the Marais to properly celebrate. Guests like Jameela Jamil and Eva Chen poured out into the street as they commemorated Gaëlle Drevet’s well-deserved achievement.