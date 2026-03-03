The Bella Hadid Guide To Fashion-Month Outerwear

In 2026, we finally have some good news on the fashion front: Bella Hadid is back on the fashion-month circuit. Sure, it looks a bit different from when she was walking 20 or so shows during her early modeling days, but we’re happy to see her hitting the pavement nonetheless. She’s had an exclusive contract with Saint Laurent for some seasons now, but she just crossed Prada off her runway bucket list by walking four times in one show at her very first catwalk for the brand. She also walked Saint Laurent in Paris, and along the way, launched Orebella in Italy and an exclusive Miss Sixty collaboration.

Busy girls can’t be fussing over couture outfits or hand-selecting designer pieces; they need daily drivers that go from plane to meeting to backstage without a second thought. Hadid’s outerwear choices in both Milan and Paris suggest this sort of no-nonsense dressing comes naturally to the supermodel. Whether exiting Linate Airport or her Parisian hotel, the outerwear not only does all the talking, it ensures she can cozy up if it gets cold and remove the layer should it get sunny and warm. We’ve broken down six of her jackets below, with some styling tips and exact pieces where we could find them.

The Airplane-Ready Trench

Traveling internationally is already a logistical headache, which Hadid knows, so for her plane ‘fit, she threw on a nylon trench coat that can be squished into the tiniest of overhead bins or smushed under the seat in front of her. Not only is it convenient, but it’s an all-weather piece that will have you covered should the weather turn gray and rainy in Milan or Paris.

Backgrid

The High-Fashion Leather Bomber

Some preloved leather jackets have spoken to us both on secondhand resale apps and the corners of Brooklyn vintage stores, but a brand-new piece is a worthwhile investment. Bella chose a Prada jacket to head into her Prada fitting, and the cropped blouson bomber does all the heavy lifting with the otherwise casual outfit. These aren’t the most budget-friendly pieces, but for something that will last decades in your closet, they’re worth the splurge.

Backgrid

The Lady In Suede

Another Milanese moment in Prada for Ms. Hadid, this time in a classic Prada jacket with a rounded collar and cropped fit. Do as Bella does and keep the rest of the outfit black when wearing a tan suede piece, and pick something up with no zipper so the button styling can be your playground every time you wear it. (We’d also suggest buttoning it all the way up and wearing it atop a slip dress.)

Backgrid

The Easy-Peasy Canvas Zip-Up

For a workwear outfit, this is as low-key as it gets for Hadid. When the weather is finicky (aka 40 degrees at 10 a.m. and 65 degrees at 4 p.m.), grab a light jacket like this and layer with a T-shirt, hoodie, and tank top for maximizing your sweat-free options.

Backgrid

The Cozy Boho Field Jacket

You can take the girl out of Malibu, but you can never take the Malibu out of the girl. This outfit is equal parts French and Cali girl, and is yet another cozy travel look for Ms. Hadid. Find a statement outerwear moment and pair with your knit and jeans of choice.

Backgrid

The Fur-Trimmed Cardigan

A cardigan can be outerwear if the weather permits, and Paris’s skies opened up just in time for Bella to pull out this amazing vintage piece. She kept up her workwear vibe with the rest of the look, and take note of how she buttoned just the top button so as to tuck her hair in.