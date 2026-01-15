Schiaparelli! Mugler! Saint Laurent! Bella Does Press Day, The Supermodel Way

We had a fashion hangover after Golden Globes weekend, where the main event is only a fraction of the clothes, jewelry, and shoes on display and filling racks in stylists’ studios in Los Angeles. But there is famously no rest for the wicked, and we carry on. Some glimmers of hope in a packed field this week include an arty update on the humble wristwatch, a British icon (who’s actually Aussie) making a campaign debut for one of our favorite brands, and yes, the undeniable power of Bella Hadid. Keep reading for a quick hit of your feed’s best stories and outfits.

Bella Kicks Off 2026 In High Style

Hadid’s first public appearances in 2026 (outside her snowy romp through Aspen) aren’t tied to a runway or fragrance launch. She’s an actress now, darling! She’ll appear in Ryan Murphy’s new body-horror show, The Beauty, which had its New York premiere on Jan. 14. If you needed a reminder of her prowess when it comes to city style, she gave us three. She stepped out pre-red-carpet in a Saint Laurent nylon blouse and strict coated-cotton skirt, then slipped into a Schiaparelli red number. For the afterparty, she dipped into the Mugler archives from 2016 (how fitting, given the return of 2016).

Swatch & The Guggenheim Make Wearable Art

The watch brand we know and love is starting the year on a tasteful, museum-quality note. The latest partnership in their extensive relationship with the Guggenheim, dating back to the ‘90s, resulted in a four-piece collection featuring very familiar names from 20th-century art, namely Claude Monet, Paul Klee, Jackson Pollock, and Edgar Degas, whose dynamic ballerinas come to life on the wallet-friendly timepieces. If you’re in New York, Degas’ Dancers in Green and Yellow is on permanent display at the Guggenheim, in case you want to do a comparsion. (Spoiler: it translates to wearable art wonderfully.)

Beep Beep! It’s Kylie Minogue!

JW Anderson’s new creative vision at his eponymous label involves homewares, even better bags and shoes than before, and casting that only he could pull off. Kylie Minogue is the latest pop sensation to join his crew (Mel C was first, obvi) to show off a taxi-covered dress, crochet pieces, and the reimagined Loafer bag.

Omar Apollo Joins Coach Officially

The sexy-sad singer is the latest ambassador for the American brand, and no doubt we’ll see him pop up at their show this upcoming Fashion Week. He joins the Coach family, which incudes another singer we love, Ravyn Lenae, plus Charles Melton and Elle Fanning.