The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2026 Golden Globes

It’s a miracle of show business and undeniable star power: We are actually excited for the Golden Globes. This is largely thanks to Nikki Glaser, who left nothing to be desired from her hosting masterclass last year. Execs were smart to bring her back, and the cohort of nominees she’ll have the chance to roast has us ready to save new memes. The list is extensive, and right up our alley: Nominees include Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet... we could go on. While we’re certainly sat for the ceremony, our eyes are locked in on the red carpet, where just as much goes down as inside the Beverly Hilton.

In case you missed it, we’ve been keeping a power ranking of awards season’s most stylish stars, and this is their first big chance in 2026 to win a spot or take over Fanning’s No. 1 position (a tough feat). Some things to look out for: Will Kylie and Timothée do their first Globes carpet together? What will Charli xcx and the Heated Rivalry duo, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, wear and talk about? Will Zendaya pull another outfit change, or show up at all? These, and many more questions stirring around in our minds, will be answered, and many custom looks will give us sartorial food to last until... well, the after-parties. Keep checking back as we continue to update with every look from the red carpet.

Lisa Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Jacquemus

Mary Beth Barone Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olandria Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Christian Siriano

Brittany Snow Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laufey Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images